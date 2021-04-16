NewsPodcastsSI.com
Mavs Talk: Luka’s Shot ‘Just Special’ - What’s Next?

Mavs Talk: Luka’s Shot ‘Just Special’ Says Kristaps Porzingis After Mavericks’ 114-113 Win Over Memphis Grizzlies
Luka magic was on full display at the end of the Dallas Mavericks' 114-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Doncic carried his momentum into a three-point floater, giving the Mavericks an unexpected buzzer-beater win over the Grizzlies.

The 21-year-old superstar now has four tying or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime.

Kristaps Porzingis also made key contributions, scoring 21 points and six rebounds in a very efficient night (7-13 from the field).

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Luka’s reaction upon earning his first defensive belt:

"Ooooh, I got two steals. Yeeeeah, it's OK. I deserve it. Doe Doe said I don't deserve it, but I'll take it."

Doncic on his game-winner:

"I was kind of falling down, so it was lucky. But we'll take it."

Porzingis on Doncic:

"He's just special. I feel like he doesn't surprise us anymore."

Rick Carlisle on the Doncic shot:

"Luka made one of the signature, special shots that you're going to see for a long time."

Carlisle on Luka’s shooting abilities:

"I can't tell you how many thousands of dollars I've lost to him on half-court shots. One time in Mexico City, our second year, I paid him off in pesos because I was so pissed about it. I don't bet him anymore."

The Mavericks (30-24) will stay home and face the New York Knicks (29-27) on Friday at 8:30 CST.


