Mavs Talk: ‘Very Good Win’ Says Carlisle

On Wednesday, Dallas grabbed an important 113-108 road win against the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic shined, scoring 36 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting performance (7/11 from three).

Celtics coach Brad Stevens even talked about how “Doncic is the orchestrator… He’s the one that you have to prepare your whole plan around.”

The Mavs also received key contributions from Kristaps Porzingis, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jalen Brunson, who poured in 21 points off the bench.

Dallas (25-21) currently sits in seventh place for the Western Conference.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Carlisle on Porzingis playing just two minutes in the fourth quarter:

"They were playing small. That would've been a very tough defensive thing for him. ... He understood. When I subbed him in, he actually said, 'Are you sure?'”

Carlisle summing up the win:

"There were so many events in this game, it's hard to break it all down in one sort of short dissertation, but bottom line is it's a very good win. Anytime you beat Boston twice in one years, it's a pretty good thing."

Dorian Finney-Smith on the win:

"The guys that was here last year, we remember all those games we gave up. This year, we don't want to do that. ... Sometimes the games [will] be ugly, but it's hard to get wins right now, and we're going to take them all."

The Mavericks (25-21) will now travel to face the New York Knicks (24-24) on Friday night at 6:30 CST.



