Mavs Talk: ‘What Are We Made Of?’

Mavs Talk: ‘That's Four in a Row’ for Dallas Mavericks After 143-130 Win Over New Orleans Pelicans

Friday night marked the Dallas Mavericks’ fourth straight win after the Mavs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130 in the American Airlines Center.

It was a special night for Luka Doncic, who finished with a career-high of 46 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis also contributed 36 points to lead the Mavs past Zion Williamson’s career-best 36 points.

The Mavericks who usually struggle from deep (second-to-last in three-point percentage), improved their performance, shooting 56% from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks now sit just one game below .500 (13-14) with an upcoming Sunday home match against Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

READ MORE: Doncic & KP Outduel Zion For 143-130 Mavs' Win

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on what's going right:

"I would say winning. We got rolling. That's four in a row. That's it. We get paid to win the game. That's what we're doing right now. We've just got to keep going like this."

Carlisle summing up the game:

"Luka was phenomenal. KP was phenomenal. Williamson was ridiculous."

READ MORE: Tom Brady, GOAT? Texas and America Agrees NFL over NBA

Porzingis (36 pts) on his and Doncic’s (46 pts) big nights:

"It just felt easy and natural. Not every game is going to be like that, but I believe we're on the right path, and we're going to keep working on that chemistry and keep making sure both of us are playing at a high level."

READ MORE: Luka's 'Clutch' Mavs: Is 'This Train Rolling'?

Jalen Brunson on Doncic’s and Porzingis’ success:

“It was amazing,” said Hardaway. "The atmosphere was obviously better. You just hear crickets when there’s nobody in there.”

The Mavericks (13-14) will stay home to face the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

“This is just one of those years where we’ve been up against it from the beginning,'' Carlisle said. "We continue to be up against it. But that’s OK. What are we made of? Are we going to be able to fight through? Can we not allow four consecutive wins to erode our desire to keep going and move forward and take this season to a higher level.? That’s where we are.”