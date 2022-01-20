Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas vs. Toronto

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Toronto Raptors tonight. Stay tuned for LIVE game updates.

The Dallas Mavericks (25-19) take on the Toronto Raptors (21-20) tonight at American Airlines Center as they look to capture their 10th win in 11 games.

The last time these two teams met was way back on October 23 in what was just the second game of the season. Despite falling down by 14 points at one point, the Mavs were able to rally and ultimately came away with a 103-95 win in Toronto. Doncic led Dallas with 27 points and 12 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scorched the nets for 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep.

The Raptors didn't have star forward Pascal Siakam in that matchup, but they were still able to put up a gritty effort with all of their starters scoring in double digits. Siakam will be playing in this one.

Can the Mavs keep up their stellar defensive play against a team that has the 11th-best offensive rating in the league? Dallas is fourth overall in defensive rating this season but has been the best defensive team in the NBA over the last 10 games.

The Mavs continue to win at an impressive rate despite Doncic, Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis having yet to snap out of their three-point shooting funks this season. A big reason for that is the impressive play of Jalen Brunson, who is having himself a career-year as he gets set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Will Dallas be able to go 3-0 on this current five-game homestand? Will the Raptors avenge their early-season loss with Siakam back in action?

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for live game updates throughout the night.