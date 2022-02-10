NBA Trade Deadline Report: Will Mavs Be ‘Left Wanting?’

The Dallas Mavericks have yet to get a deal done ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Are they expected to get something done?

There have been various noteworthy moves made around the league in advance of the trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks have yet to get in on the action.

Right now, the options are limited for the Mavericks. Neither Kristaps Porzingis nor Tim Hardaway Jr. have favorable contracts, they are restricted on sending out first-round picks through 2025, and lack much for intriguing young players.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Mavericks could be 'left wanting' at the trade deadline if they don’t want to ‘up the ante’ so to speak.

"The most likely outcome for Dallas is that they are left wanting at the deadline. At the moment they are too good - fifth in the West - to make major disruptions and they continue to be higher on their own assets than the market value." Moore wrote. "That’s not uncommon, but it means that without a bevy of picks to use, they’ll have a hard time finding upgrades unless one falls in their laps."

Now, keep in mind, the Mavericks have been shopping Hardaway Jr. around in various trade talks. It's just challenging to pair extra value along with Hardaway Jr.'s already lofty contract given he is sidelined for what's expected to be the remainder of the regular season.

The Mavericks attempted to use Hardaway Jr.'s contract in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers to land Caris LeVert and it didn't go very far in their '11th-hour' pursuit.

With an unwillingness to include either Jalen Brunson or Dorian Finney-Smith in trade conversations, the Mavericks just do not have much to offer. Until the protected 2023 first-round pick owed to the New York Knicks actually conveys, Dallas will be limited.

The ongoing Goran Dragic saga is a name to continue to watch. The Toronto Raptors have yet to move him in a trade despite recent efforts. If they do not manage to do so, a buyout is something to monitor.