Mavs Trying to Trade For Pacers Center Myles Turner; What's the Cost?

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has found himself in an other round of trade rumors. This time, the Dallas Mavericks are in the mix.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Mavericks are playing their best basketball of the season. However, despite riding a six-game winning streak, there are potential improvements to make.

Among the potential options is a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who continues to find himself mentioned in NBA trade rumors.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks are among teams expressing interest in a trade for Turner.

Rival teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner. The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added.

The continued theme for the Pacers has been the overlap in the frontcourt they have between Domantas Sabonis and Turner. In today's NBA, building around two centers isn't the best use of salary cap spending room—making it logical to trade either Sabonis or Turner.

Turner is earning $17.5 million in each season of his four-year deal that has him signed through the 2022-23 season. There are limits to what the team who trades the DFW native can offer in a potential extension. At 120 percent of his current salary, the limit would be $21 million in the first year of a new deal with annual raises being an option.

The challenge for the Mavericks in a deal for Turner will be the trade compensation department. Do they have enough? The Mavs do not have their 2023 first-round pick to offer. Perhaps the Pacers' perception of Josh Green or their other role players could have an influence. Keep in mind, Rick Carlisle is the head coach in Indiana.

Myles Turner is having a strong season with the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks (league-leading) in 29.7 minutes per game.