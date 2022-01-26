LISTEN: Should Mavs Be Aggressive or Conservative at NBA Trade Deadline?

The Dallas Mavericks have played very well over the last month, but the current roster also has a history of not being able to deliver in the biggest postseason moments. How aggressive should Dallas be at the NBA trade deadline? Should a trade of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks be considered?

If you had asked people during the offseason or a couple of weeks into the 2021-2022 season if the Dallas Mavericks needed to make some major roster changes, most of those people would have likely answered, "yes." And to be fair, the answer to that question today may still be the same, but given how well the Mavs have played for nearly a full month now, the expectations for this current roster are higher than they were.

Should the Mavs be aggressive or conservative as the February 10 NBA trade deadline approaches? Although Dallas could use more offensive consistency around Luka Doncic, we've all seen firsthand how breaking up a fun, winning team with a lot of chemistry can backfire.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Chris 'SeeHendo' Henderson and others to discuss whether or not the Mavs should swing for the fences or save their big swing until this next offseason. As good as the Mavs look right now, we've seen time and time again where particular players on the roster can't deliver in the biggest postseason moments when they're needed the most. Do they deserve a third chance in the playoffs this season?

Given the New York Knicks' unwavering interest in Jalen Brunson, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, should Dallas try to take advantage and maximize what it could get in return from New York? If the Mavs could somehow get their 2023 first-round pick back from the Knicks, that could open up many bigger trade possibilities for the team before or during this summer's NBA Draft. You can listen to the entire conversation right here.

If you enjoy listening to Mavs Step Back, be sure to sign up for Mavs Step Back PREMIUM to receive access to: