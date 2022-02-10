Kristaps Porzingis Trade to Toronto Raptors ‘Framework’: Dallas Mavs Rumor

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to the Toronto Raptors with Kristaps Porzingis involved as the NBA Trade Deadline nears.

It's no secret the Toronto Raptors have been seeking an upgrade at the center position ahead of the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks continue to be eyeing a Goran Dragic addition to their roster.

Could the Raptors and Mavericks perhaps have business to tend to in advance of the trade deadline?

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, while unclear how serious the trade conversations have been, a framework for a trade involving Kristaps Porzingis being sent to the Raptors has 'circulated' around NBA front offices as of last night.

The Mavericks have long sought to acquire Goran Dragic after a potential buyout agreement with the Raptors. With Toronto being a genuinely competitive team in the Eastern Conference, they have instead attempted to use his $19.4 million contract in trade talks.

As ESPN's Tim MacMahon stated in response to Fischer's report, there would need to be 'a lot more' involved for the Mavericks to have serious interest in parting with Porzingis.

For what it's worth, the Raptors did previously have discussions with the Indiana Pacers centered around a potential deal to acquire Domantas Sabonis with Pascal Siakam being included. Of course, no deal ended up transpiring, but their willingness to discuss is noteworthy.

Given that names like Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby hold greater value than Porzingis, the Mavericks would need to be willing to part with perhaps another player with value for a bigger trade of that nature to work. Names like Jalen Brunson or Dorian Finney-Smith, both of whom the team wants to retain, come to mind.

There would need to be a fair amount of moving parts for the Mavericks and Raptors to get a deal done with a framework involving Porzingis and Dragic given the disparity in salaries. Both Brunson and Finney-Smith have small contracts, too.