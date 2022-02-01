Top 10 Trade Deadline Targets for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks likely aren’t going to part ways Jalen Brunson or Dorian Finney-Smith, so what other realistic NBA trade options do they have? We compiled a list of 10 players Dallas could target.

With less than two weeks until the NBA trade deadline final buzzer sounds off, the Dallas Mavericks are in a rather precarious position.

Many opposing teams have reportedly been asking about soon-to-be unrestricted free agents Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, but it’s very likely that the trade offers for those two have been underwhelming up to this point. Unless teams offer much better proposals in the coming days, the Mavs will be content keeping and potentially paying both Brunson and Finney-Smith this summer, even if it means offloading other salary around the draft.

With that in mind, what are some realistic moves the Mavs could make without parting ways with Brunson or Finney-Smith? Based on what Dallas has to offer, paired with what we think we know about other team’s asking prices for certain players, we complied a list of 10 players that could be viable options for the Mavs to pursue.

Buddy Hield, G, Kings

For a team that's in need of offensive help due to Tim Hardaway Jr.'s foot injury, Hield would be a near-perfect fit in Dallas. Like Hardaway Jr., Hield has had a down year from his usual sharpshooting standards, but he's still averaging 14 points per game and shooting 37 percent from deep this season. With the Kings reportedly considering shuffling the deck on a roster that continues to get them nowhere, the Mavs could have a legitimate chance to swoop in and grab Hield if they want him.

Myles Turner, C, Pacers

Turner's name has come up in Mavs trade rumors for years, and this year has certainly been no exception. Dallas did have interest in Turner at one point, but reportedly backed off in recent weeks. That loss of interest could be more due to the Pacers' asking price for Turner instead of the foot injury he's currently dealing with. Asking for two first-round picks for Turner was already a stretch before the foot injury. Now, though, perhaps the Mavs negotiate something more reasonable to get Turner to Dallas.

John Collins, F, Hawks

Collins is yet another name that has been attached to Dallas for a year or so now. If Kristaps Porzingis is fully healthy and being played at the center position, pairing a power forward with Collins' athletic and spacing abilities would be almost ideal. This particular idea might not be as realistic as the other names listed here, being that the red-hot Atlanta Hawks have won seven games in row and playing better together overall. However, the reported asking price for Collins was a "first round pick and a starting-caliber player." If that is true, the Mavs can certainly meet that price point.

Kemba Walker, G, Knicks

Once upon a time, the Mavs pursued Kemba Walker in hopes of signing him to a max contract in the free agency period of 2019. Walker ended up signing with the Boston Celtics instead, and the rest is history as Dallas dodged a big contractual bullet. Nearly three years later, Walker is making just $9 million per year (this year and next) for the New York Knicks after reaching a buyout with Boston before the season began. He's averaging 13 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 38 percent from deep in nearly 27 minutes per game for New York.

Walker isn't as dynamic as he used to be, but he's still capable of being a quality NBA rotation piece. Walker hasn't really been the greatest fit with the Knicks, and head coach Tom Thibodeau has even give him DNP-CDs on a number of occasions this season. Dallas has been tied to Goran Dragic a lot since last offseason, but making a low-cost play for Walker would be welcomed at this point as well. The Mavs have a $10.9 million trade exception that can be used in a situation like this if needed.

Cedi Osman, F, Cavs

Although the Cavs will likely look to be buyers instead of sellers at this year's trade deadline, Cedi Osman is a player that could potentially be moved. After starting in a handful of games for Cleveland over the previous three seasons, Osman has primarily come off the bench this season, where he's averaging 11 points per game and shooting 36 percent from deep.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Mavs are one of the handful of teams showing interest in Osman as the deadline approaches.

Marvin Bagley III, F, Kings

If Vlade Divac was still in charge in Sacramento, we're not so sure we would even be writing about this option, because it's hard to see the guy who passed up Luka Doncic for Marvin Bagley in the 2018 NBA Draft trading him to team up with Doncic. But now, there is a good chance that the Kings are going to finally blow things up with their current roster. Bagley is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game for the Kings. He's shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

Bagley hasn't lived up to expectations after being the second overall selection in 2018, and it might be time for a change of scenery for the soon-to-be free agent. The fact that he's due for a new contract is reason to believe the trade price for Bagley isn't going to be too steep. Maybe the Mavs can work up a deal that involves both Bagley and Hield, who was mentioned above.

Mo Bamba, C, Magic

Mo Bamba was a name that was connected to the Mavs quite a bit during the 2018 pre-draft process. Many believed Dallas would've selected Bamba with the fifth-overall pick that year if it hadn't been able to trade up for Doncic. Like Bagley, though, Bamba just hasn't been able to live up to the hype despite having a solid 2021-2022 campaign for Orlando in his fourth season. Bamba is averaging 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just 27 minutes per game for the Magic. He's also shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep.

If the Hawks were able to get a first-round pick for Cam Reddish, then surely the Magic would be able to get that for Bamba as well. Do the Mavs want to spend another first-round pick on a move like this? Perhaps not, but Bamba appears to be blooming late, so it might be a risk worth taking for Dallas.

Gary Harris, G, Magic

Staying on theme with Orlando Magic players, Gary Harris could potentially make some sense for Dallas to pursue via trade. Harris is averaging 11.6 points in nearly 30 minutes per game for Orlando while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep. He's also on an expiring $20 million contract.

Would Orlando potentially be open to a trade for Tim Hardaway Jr., who has a great relationship with Jamahl Mosley? If Dallas wants to get off of Hardaway Jr.'s contract, which decreases in value each season, this might be a trade option worth looking at. It would likely take more than just a straight-up swap to get it done, but if the Mavs want to keep both Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith long term without encountering luxury tax issues, shedding future guaranteed contracts of guys like Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell will be needed.

Jeremy Lamb, G, Pacers

Like Hardaway Jr., Jeremy Lamb has had a rough go of things this season, as he's only averaging 7.3 points in 15.7 minutes per game for the Pacers while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. For context, Lamb shot 43.5 percent from the field last season and 40.6 percent from deep. As is the case with a number of players on this particular list, a change of scenery could be a good thing for Lamb, and his $10.5 million expiring contract fits cozily into the Mavs' $10.9 million T.P.E.

Thaddeus Young, F, Spurs

At 33 years old, Young still has something in the tank as a savvy, energetic veteran forward, especially if he's eventually put in a true winning situation. Young is only averaging 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for San Antonio while shooting 57 percent from the field, but he's also playing a career-low (by far) 13.8 minutes per game off the bench.

Young's $14.2 million expiring contract won't fit into the Mavs' trade exception, so a deal with salaries matching, or at least close to matching, would be needed here. For example, a straight-up trade of Dwight Powell for Young would work. There is also a possibility that Young could hit the buyout market if he's not traded by the deadline, in which case Dallas should probably do its due diligence there, as well as with Goran Dragic.