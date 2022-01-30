Mavs Trade Tracker: Raptors Finding 'Great Interest' in Potential Dragic Deals?

As the February 10 NBA trade deadline nears, keep up with all trade rumors, reports and speculation as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com Trade Tracker.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the February 10 trade deadline approaches.

JAN 30 RAPTORS LEVERAGE PLAY FOR DRAGIC?

According to a report from Toronto Star's Doug Smith on Sunday, the Raptors are receiving trade interest in 35-year-old point guard Goran Dragic, who was traded to Toronto last offseason in a sign-and-trade deal when Kyle Lowry decided to join the Miami Heat.

"According to multiple NBA sources, granted anonymity because nothing has been finalized, the Raptors are finding great interest in a myriad of differently structured deals for the veteran point guard and he is almost certain to be dealt near the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline," writes Smith.

Ever since Dragic was traded to Toronto, many have expected the Raptors or another team, if traded, to buy him out of his expiring $19 million expiring contract. At which point, it has also been expected that Dragic would eventually join Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

"No names were clear in conversations with sources here on the weekend but it is clear that, 10 days out from the deadline, general manager Bobby Webster and president/vice-chairman Masai Ujiri are being proactive in seeking deals," said Smith.

It is entirely possible that Dragic could be traded by the deadline, but this report is so vague that it leads us to believe it is simply a leverage attempt by Toronto. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more updates as the trade deadline inches closer.

JAN 29 BLAZERS LOOKING TO PART WITH MCCOLLUM?

According to a report from Marc Stein, the emergence of Anfernee Simons in January has ignited "some of the loudest speculation yet in the Pacific Northwest that the Trail Blazers are finally ready to break up the (Damian) Lillard/CJ McCollum partnership."

Adding McCollum into the mix in Dallas would definitely be a step in the right direction of 'getting there' offensively. McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from deep on 8.1 attempts per game. Here are two trade scenarios, with one of them being a two-parter, to get McCollum in a Mavericks uniform.

JAN 27 KNICKS CALL MAVS; MYSTERY BRUNSON SUITOR?

Two members of the Mavericks' current regular starting lineup, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, are set to be unrestricted free agents in the offseason. Both players have seemingly played their way into big raises.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer and SNY's Ian Begley appeared in a live audio room on the Halftime app to discuss the latest trade talk around the league. When asked about Jalen Brunson's pending free agency and potential trade market, Begley stated the Knicks 'have at least touched base' with the Mavericks about Brunson.

Begley also mentioned there's at least one more team willing to make him an offer 'north of $20 million' in free agency.

JAN 27 COULD MAVS GET IN ON JOHN COLLINS TRADE?

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the asking price for John Collins is 'surprisingly' not as high as expected. The Atlanta Hawks are seeking a first-round pick and starting caliber player in return, but there's speculation they could actually net more in return.

It's already been reported in the past that Dallas has been 'trying to get into the mix' for Collins. That was also at a time when Myles Turner was still thought to be a potential trade target, too. The main concern, though, has been whether the Mavericks can appeal to the Hawks, of course.

JAN 26 PISTONS 'ADMIRE' BRUNSON; GRANT-TO-DALLAS POSSIBLE?

With the NBA trade deadline just two weeks away, though, the latest Mavs trade rumblings come from the HoopsHype Podcast featuring Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan.

"A lot of executives around the league expect either Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson to possibly be on the move by the trade deadline, since it will be tough for Dallas to keep both those players going forward and avoid the luxury tax," says Scotto.

"I’ve heard Jalen Brunson has some admirers in Detroit. If Dallas is able to enter the mix for Jerami Grant and acquire him, don’t be surprised if either Brunson or Finney-Smith is involved in a trade package."