Skip to main content

Mavs Step Back: Jazz Preview, Luka’s Scoring Streak & The Kidd-Wood Dynamic

Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com colleague Michael Mulford to preview the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Utah Jazz, discuss whether Luka Doncic can continue his historic pace and analyze the dynamic between Christian Wood and coach Jason Kidd.

Before the season began, the Dallas Mavericks likely didn’t think Wednesday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz would be as much of a challenge as it’s become. The Mavs, who made it to the Western Conference Finals last season, are just 3-3 after six games, whereas the Jazz, who were expected to tank for draft positioning, sit near the top of the West with a 6-2 record.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by his DallasBasketball.com colleague Michael Mulford to preview the Mavs' big showdown against the Jazz at American Airlines Center and discuss a handful of other topics.

Can Luka Doncic, who currently leads the NBA with a scoring average of 36.7 points per game, keep up his historic pace and surpass what Michael Jordan accomplished in 1986? What do the numbers say about the pairing of Doncic and Christian Wood so far? Is the player-coach dynamic between Jason Kidd and Wood something we should be concerned about, or is this just Kidd's usual start-of-the-season routine?

The answers to all of that and more can be found right here:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks
Play

'He Deserves More Minutes': Mavs' Josh Green Making Impact Amid Development

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants to find more playing time for Josh Green, who has shown some intriguing potential so far this season.

By Grant Afseth
Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
Play

Dallas Mavs vs. Utah Jazz: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.

By Grant Afseth
503683FA-31A4-4C45-ACFF-16F9C98E6B3B
Play

Mavs’ Christian Wood Signs Shoe Deal with Adidas

Christian Wood had been been wearing Adidas’ shoes through his first six games with the Dallas Mavericks. He has now officially signed a deal with them.

By Dalton Trigg

As always, thanks for listening! Be sure to subscribe to Mavs Step Back wherever you listen to your podcasts. In addition to the usual weekly podcast coverage, Dalton Trigg has started a "Morning Coffee" segment where he will recap all of the previous night's NBA action during the week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks
News

'He Deserves More Minutes': Mavs' Josh Green Making Impact Amid Development

By Grant Afseth
Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
News

Dallas Mavs vs. Utah Jazz: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Grant Afseth
503683FA-31A4-4C45-ACFF-16F9C98E6B3B
News

Mavs’ Christian Wood Signs Shoe Deal with Adidas

By Dalton Trigg
Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs' Christian Wood Upgraded to Probable to Play Against Jazz

By Grant Afseth
5A4FDD93-D664-4F93-A887-D5F70574439B
News

Recap of Tuesday Night’s NBA Slate; LaVine On Fire as Nets, Warriors’ Struggles Continue

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Luka Doncic
News

Mavs vs. Jazz GAMEDAY Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets
News

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_19272969
News

'It's Going to Be a Long Process': Tim Hardaway Jr. Hopes Mavs Fans are Patient with Him

By Michael Mulford