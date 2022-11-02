Mavs Step Back: Jazz Preview, Luka’s Scoring Streak & The Kidd-Wood Dynamic

Before the season began, the Dallas Mavericks likely didn’t think Wednesday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz would be as much of a challenge as it’s become. The Mavs, who made it to the Western Conference Finals last season, are just 3-3 after six games, whereas the Jazz, who were expected to tank for draft positioning, sit near the top of the West with a 6-2 record.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by his DallasBasketball.com colleague Michael Mulford to preview the Mavs' big showdown against the Jazz at American Airlines Center and discuss a handful of other topics.

Can Luka Doncic, who currently leads the NBA with a scoring average of 36.7 points per game, keep up his historic pace and surpass what Michael Jordan accomplished in 1986? What do the numbers say about the pairing of Doncic and Christian Wood so far? Is the player-coach dynamic between Jason Kidd and Wood something we should be concerned about, or is this just Kidd's usual start-of-the-season routine?

The answers to all of that and more can be found right here:

As always, thanks for listening! Be sure to subscribe to Mavs Step Back wherever you listen to your podcasts. In addition to the usual weekly podcast coverage, Dalton Trigg has started a "Morning Coffee" segment where he will recap all of the previous night's NBA action during the week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.