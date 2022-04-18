Skip to main content

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 2: Preview, Doncic Injury Status, Odds

Can the Mavs tie the series without Luka Doncic?

DALLAS - With Star Luka Doncic 'doubtful' for game two, the Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz with a chance to even the series 1-1 on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The focus remains on the ongoing recovery of Doncic as he works through a left calf strain. Doncic participated in on-court work for the last two days; limited to light shooting. Doncic is averaging 33.5 points per game in 13 career playoff games. That's the highest average in league history, even better than Michael Jordan (33.4).

In Game 1 with Doncic eating popcorn on the bench, the Mavs couldn't overcome being out-rebounded 53-34 and a hot second half from Donovan Mitchell.

“We lost by six, I missed six free throws, so we are right there," said Spencer Dinwiddie, who filled in for Doncic in the starting lineup and finished with 22 points and eight assists. "If anything this should be encouraging for the fan base in my opinion. We are disappointed in the locker room.

"But we had a chance to win it, and we just didn’t do it. ... I think overall, there is room for optimism."

Mavs Jazz Dinwiddie Gobert
Bojan Bogdanovic Mavs Jazz
Mavs Jazz Jalen Brunson

There are three big adjustments the Mavs need to make in Game 2 in order to tie the series: Finding an answer for Bojan Bogdanovic, staying mentally tough, and make more open three-pointers.

GRIM SERIES ODDS: Teams that fall into 0-2 holes in the NBA Playoffs have come back to win the series just 7.1 percent of the time. It's happened just 31 times, and the Mavs have been on both the good and bad ends of those situations before. One could make the argument that those grim odds increase if Doncic makes his return, and that might be true. But it’s nothing the Mavs want to play around with regardless.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-1) VS. UTAH JAZZ (1-0)

WHEN: Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: NBA TV, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is doubtful; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is out.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 5.5-point underdogs to the Jazz.

NEXT: Full playoff series below:

  • Game 3: Thursday, April 21st at 8:00 pm CST on NBAtv
  • Game 4: Saturday, April 23rd at 3:30 pm CST on TNT
  • Game 5: Monday, April 25th, TBD
  • Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD
  • Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD

Bojan Bogdanovic Mavs Jazz
