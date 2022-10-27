Dallas Mavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The outcome occurred despite facing a shorthanded Pels team without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, or Herb Jones in the lineup.

Now holding a 1-2 record, the Mavs will need to bounce back soon before they face the risk of digging an early hole in the Western Conference standings. It won't be easy on Thursday when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets.

The last time these two teams faced off ended in a 113-111 win for the Mavs on Mar. 16. during the stretch run of last NBA season, Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie converted a game-winning jump shot after Doncic gave the ball up after the Nets decided to trap him on the final possession. Kevin Durant was Brooklyn's only available star during the game, totaling 23 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

Here are three key things to monitor when the Mavs take on the Nets on Thursday.

3. Will Luka Doncic Find 3-Point Rhythm?

Luka Doncic has been absolutely incredible to start the season for the Mavs. He's averaging 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. He's been highly efficient despite shooting just 25.0 percent from 3-point range and has gone 4-23 (17.4 percent) in their two losses. Where Doncic has been most effective has been his 68.2 percent conversion rate on 2s.

Doncic has been by far the highest volume off-the-dribble 3-point shooter in the NBA to start the season. He's attempted 10.3 per game on average and is converting at a 25.8 percent clip. He's the only player taking over 6.5 of these looks on a nightly basis.

When Doncic gets his 3-ball to drop, it changes how teams can get away with guarding him. It becomes a nightmare to even attempt to switch in ball screen coverage against him. Deploying a drop is always dangerous since he is so poised on drives. Will he be converting against the Nets?

2. Will Nets Be Energized Defensively?

The Nets have allowed 119.8 points per game (25th) to begin the season. Brooklyn just allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 43 points on 25 shot attempts. The team is looking to improve in this area.

“I’m not going to over-complicate it," Irving said. "It just starts with defensive pride and using our IQs to the best of our ability. We have a lot of long guys in terms of length out there on the perimeter. A lot of teams get in our paint, offensive rebound and that’s the game right there. It’s effort. And it’s just positioning.”

If you’re not in the right body position in basketball, you’re going get beat. Giannis kept beating us to the spot. He kept beating us to the free-throw line. And it showed.”

One player to focus on is Ben Simmons, who previously has been an elite defender touted for his defensive versatility. He still seems to be working his way back into form after not playing during all of the 2021-22 season. With a switch-heavy scheme, how will they handle guarding Doncic?

1. Will Mavs Bounce-Back Defensively?

There was inexcusably poor lack of defensive execution from the Mavs in key points of their loss to the Pelicans in their previous outing. Dallas allowed 40 points in the paint in the first half with JaVale McGee, who was signed to bring rim protection, proved to be a liability instead of a contributor.

It's not all on McGee, of course. There are players who filled an important defensive role last season during the Western Conference Finals run that are not getting it done consistently on defense to begin this season. As a unit, a failure to contain dribble penetration has occurred too often.

“We weren’t protecting the paint at all, especially in the first quarter,” Mavs center Christian Wood said. “They had an absurd number finishing in the paint. The defense in general wasn’t there. There’d be a blow-by and there was nobody there to help. That’s not how we are.”

Against a Nets team that is led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Mavs' defense will need to bring sharper execution from start to finish. Brooklyn deploys a jump shooting team that has lane clogging personnel in the frontcourt. Can the Mavs use that to their advantage to better protect the paint?

