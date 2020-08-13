Dallas Basketball
Mavs Vs. Clippers In NBA Playoffs - But First, GAMEDAY vs. Suns

BriAmaranthus

In their final seeding game, the Dallas Mavericks face arguably the hottest team of the NBA restart in the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are undefeated in the Orlando ‘bubble,' winning seven straight games against some of the best talent in the league.

PLAYOFF MOTIVATION

There is plenty on the line for the Suns, who must beat the Mavs to stay in contention for a play-in playoff appearance. Phoenix also needs the Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers to lose for the Suns to make the Western Conference play-in. 

The Mavs are locked into the seventh seed in the west and may rest a few players ahead of their first round matchup with the No. 2-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. (By the way, pending a schedule announcement, plan on Mavs vs. Clippers Game 1 on Monday.)

Beating the only undefeated team in Orlando would provide some positive momentum for the Mavs heading into their first playoff appearance since 2016.

INJURY REPORT

QUESTIONABLE: Seth Curry (right leg soreness) and Kristaps Porzingis (left heel contusion)

PROBABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (left hip strain), Maxi Kleber (right knee contusion)

MATCHUP

Devin Booker recorded his second straight 35-point performance in Tuesday’s 130-117 win over the 76ers. Since the restart, he’s averaging 31 points per game. The 23-year-old standout has already broken the franchise record for 30-point games with 91.

The Suns have also benefited from all-around contributions and timely play from big man DeAndre Ayton.

DONCIC DOMINATION CONTINUES

The list of Doncic’s accomplishments is long; reigning Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Star, Most Improved Player finalist, league-leader with 17 triple-doubles in 2019-20, and now ... 

Luka Absence Proves His Presence: MVP of NBA Bubble

Dončić is only the eighth player in NBA history to reach 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in 50 games in a season.

QUOTABLE: "He’s got a lot of experience in high-level pressure games internationally,” said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle about Doncic’s first playoff experience. “All of that stuff is meaningful, and he’s got two years under his belt… He’s wired for big moments. He’ll be fine.”

SHOTS FIRED: Doncic poked fun at veteran J.J. Barea's height on Twitter. 

Game Time: 3 p.m. CT on August 13, 2020

Location: Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southwest/TNT, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

Records: Mavericks (43-31, 7th in the West), Suns (33-39, 10th in the West)

