Mavs vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY: COVID Change

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to continue their strong play at home vs. the Denver Nuggets, before a four-game road trip. The Mavs put an emphasis on protecting the home floor this season and so far they are 5-1 at American Airlines Center.

Dallas faces a tough task in slowing reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic. It is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Nuggets, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 124-95 in Denver on Sunday night.

Mavs star Luka Doncic is fresh off his first triple-double of the season, a dazzling 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists in a win over San Antonio on Friday. Mavs forward Kristaps Porzingis is also coming off a season-high 32 points on Friday. Since Porzingis has returned from his back issue that kept him out for five games, he is averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

For fans attending the game in Dallas, the team announced new COVID-19 protocols. Beginning Nov. 15, fans seated beyond 15 feet of the court will no longer need to complete a Fan Health Survey to enter the game, submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status within 48 hours of the game.

These teams have met once this season, the Nuggets cruised to a 106-75 victory at Ball Arena in Denver.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

For Denver: Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) are out.

ODDS: The Mavs are 4.5-point favorites over the Nuggets.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (8-4) VS. DENVER NUGGETS (9-4)

WHEN: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs hit the road for a Wednesday night showdown vs. the Phoenix Suns.

FINAL WORD NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley on the Mavs:

"This Dallas team, they need to make a trade desperately. The way they play, just giving the ball to Luka and just let him go one-on-one with everyone standing around."

"That’s not going to win anything. And I love Luka, but they got to change that.''