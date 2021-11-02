Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Big Problems with Bigs Injuries: Dallas Mavs vs. Heat GAMEDAY

    The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the Miami Heat and stay undefeated at home in a national TV Tuesday night showdown.
    Author:

    DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the Miami Heat and stay undefeated at home in a national TV Tuesday night showdown. It is Jimmy Butler vs. Luka Doncic in primetime on the first leg of the second back-to-back of the season for the Mavs. 

    Both teams are trending in the right direction. The Mavs are 3-0 at home for the first time since the 2013-2014 season and will be looking to make it 4-0. The Heat have produced impressive victories against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

    Doncic needs just nine points to pass Mavs coach Jason Kidd and become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history.

    For both teams, questions surround which big men will play ...

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (back strain) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) is out.

    For Miami; Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable with a knee injury, Victor Oladipo (knee), Max Strus (knee), and Marcus Garrett (G League) for Tuesday’s game. 

    FLASHBACK: Dallas swept the 2020-21 season series against Miami, 2-0, after the Heat swept the previous three (2017-18 to 2019-20)

    FUN FACT: Miami native Tim Hardaway Jr. tied the Mavericks franchise record for most 3-point field goals made in a game in a win last May vs. Miami. He connected on a career-high 10 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 36 points in the win.

    ODDS: The Mavs are 2-point underdogs.

    Recommended Articles

    kp luka pat
    Play

    Big Problems with Bigs Injuries: Mavs vs. Heat GAMEDAY

    The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the Miami Heat and stay undefeated at home in a nationally broadcasted Tuesday night showdown.

    1 minute ago
    Goran Dragic
    Play

    Luka Pal Goran Dragic 'Ends Up in Dallas' - Right?

    Once again, Toronto Raptors point guard Goran Dragic is the topic of conversation as a possible Dallas Mavericks acquisition.

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17069684
    Play

    LISTEN: 'Logo-Luka', Porzingis Injury & Mavs-Heat Preview

    On this episode, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan and The Gray Area Podcast to discuss Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks' grind-out win against the Sacramento Kings, Kristaps Porzingis' injury situation, a preview of the Miami Heat game on Tuesday, and much more!

    22 hours ago

    LOOK: Dallas Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Uniform

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (4-2) VS. MIAMI HEAT (5-1)

    WHEN: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

    TV/RADIO: TNT/BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavs hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow night. 

    FINAL WORD: Hardaway Jr. on the defensive mentality:

    "We know offense isn't going to carry you. Defense is going to carry you whether you're home or away."

    kp luka pat
    News

    Big Problems with Bigs Injuries: Mavs vs. Heat GAMEDAY

    1 minute ago
    Goran Dragic
    News

    Luka Pal Goran Dragic 'Ends Up in Dallas' - Right?

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17069684
    News

    LISTEN: 'Logo-Luka', Porzingis Injury & Mavs-Heat Preview

    22 hours ago
    HCAJDWJLW5DKHO5KYE24O3PJOM
    News

    Mavs Talk: Luka ‘Confidence Shot,’ Injury Updates

    22 hours ago
    0FC1A937-1141-4655-8D14-F9C2A8BA030D
    News

    LOOK: Mavs Unveil New Uniforms

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17068543
    News

    ‘Doncic Thriller’: Mavs Take Down Kings, 105-99

    Oct 31, 2021
    Luka KP
    News

    Halloween GAMEDAY: KP Out as Mavs vs. Kings

    Oct 31, 2021
    American Airlines
    News

    Mavs Treat Fans at the AAC on Halloween

    Oct 31, 2021