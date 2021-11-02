Big Problems with Bigs Injuries: Mavs vs. Heat GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the Miami Heat and stay undefeated at home in a national TV Tuesday night showdown.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the Miami Heat and stay undefeated at home in a national TV Tuesday night showdown. It is Jimmy Butler vs. Luka Doncic in primetime on the first leg of the second back-to-back of the season for the Mavs.

Both teams are trending in the right direction. The Mavs are 3-0 at home for the first time since the 2013-2014 season and will be looking to make it 4-0. The Heat have produced impressive victories against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Doncic needs just nine points to pass Mavs coach Jason Kidd and become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history.

For both teams, questions surround which big men will play ...

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (back strain) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) is out.

For Miami; Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable with a knee injury, Victor Oladipo (knee), Max Strus (knee), and Marcus Garrett (G League) for Tuesday’s game.

FLASHBACK: Dallas swept the 2020-21 season series against Miami, 2-0, after the Heat swept the previous three (2017-18 to 2019-20)

FUN FACT: Miami native Tim Hardaway Jr. tied the Mavericks franchise record for most 3-point field goals made in a game in a win last May vs. Miami. He connected on a career-high 10 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 36 points in the win.

ODDS: The Mavs are 2-point underdogs.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (4-2) VS. MIAMI HEAT (5-1)

WHEN: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT/BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow night.

FINAL WORD: Hardaway Jr. on the defensive mentality:

"We know offense isn't going to carry you. Defense is going to carry you whether you're home or away."