    • November 21, 2021
    Mavs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic's return?

    Will Luka Doncic return from injury vs. the Los Angeles Clippers?
    The Dallas Mavericks look to end a two-game skid vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in a Sunday afternoon game at Staples Center. It's the first of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers and the outcomes will have Western Conference standings implications.

    After dropping consecutive games to the Phoenix Suns with Luka Doncic (left knee and left ankle sprains) sidelined, the Mavericks currently sit at 9-6, a game above the Clippers in the west. The Clippers have also dropped two-straight games, against the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    Will two-time All-Star point guard Doncic play in LA? Coach Jason Kidd is hopeful but currently Doncic's status is "questionable."

    These teams are no strangers to one another...

    FLASHBACK: The Mavs and Clippers met in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two years, and Los Angeles prevailed in both of those series after winning in six games in 2020 and in seven in 2021.

    INJURY REPORT: Doncic (left knee and left ankle sprains) is questionable; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is questionable.

    For LA: Kawhi Leonard (Right Knee; ACL) is out; Marcus Morris Sr. (Left Knee; Injury Maintenance) is out. 

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (9-6) at LA CLIPPERS (9-7)

    ODDS: The Mavs are 2.5-point underdogs vs. the Clippers.

    WHEN: Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavs wrap up their four-game road trip in Los Angeles to battle the Clippers a. Don't forget to circle Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Mavs will retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey

    FINAL WORD Kristaps Porzingis on playing without Doncic in Dallas' loss to the Suns:

    “It was weird also playing without Luka. He’s normally orchestrating all the offense, and now we’re kind of out there looking at each other like what are we going to run?”

