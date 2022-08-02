Skip to main content

Sign or Trade? Options for Final Mavs Roster Spot

The Mavs can go the free agent or trade route to fill out their roster.

The Dallas Mavericks are halfway through the offseason. The team's biggest moves were trading for Christian Wood and signing JaVale McGee. Otherwise, the Mavs have to address several key issues. 

One concern is the team's lack of a secondary ball handler. Since the departure of Jalen Brunson, Dallas has to replace his lane magic and pick-and-roll threat. Another issue is additional depth on the wing. 

However, whichever issue Dallas decides to tackle, there's just one problem. The team has one roster spot available. With the additions of Wood, McGee, and Jaden Hardy, and the return of Theo Pinson, there isn't much room. 

In an article for Forbes, Doyle Rader has possible solutions.

"There are still players that can fill those needs, who are available," wrote Rader, who believes free agency is one option. "Players like D.J. Augustin, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Jeremy Lamb, Dennis Schroder, and Tony Snell could all serve in a deep bench role." 

The biggest hurdle will be the Mavs' payroll. With the team over the cap, Dallas can only offer the veterans minimum. If players are willing to take a pay cut to play next to Luka Doncic, then this should be no issue at all. 

Another option is Dallas jumping on a trade. Suppose all-stars Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant get traded, could the Mavs join in? It's possible. 

"The Mavericks can absorb an additional player if they are involved in a trade," Radar added. "They would likely serve as a third team to help facilitate any potential deal." 

What about a blockbuster trade?

"There have been rumors linking the team to the likes of Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Collin Sexton," Rader wrote.

The Mavs have options, but only one spot, as of now, to work with.

