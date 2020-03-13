Dallas Sports Best & Worst: Social Media on Coronavirus

DALLAS - The last 48 hours have been the most monumental in sports history.

The NBA’s decision to suspend the regular season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus can only be described as surreal. The dominos that fell afterwards; the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, MLB suspending Spring Training and delaying opening day, NHL suspending play, NFL cancelling annual owners meeting, postponement of the Masters… the list goes on and on.

The Coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands.

In compliance with a league memo sent to all NBA teams, the Dallas Mavericks will cease team activities through Monday, March 16.

The Mavs have already started giving instructions to players. Owner Mark Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle both said Mavs players have been told to stay in town, to recognize that "this is not a vacation,'' and to be "responsible.''

