Will Dallas upset Curry, Golden State?

The Dallas Mavericks head to the West Coast for a back-to-back, starting with a showdown with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a nationally broadcast game. Dallas has now taken three straight against the Warriors but slowing down Golden State in its home environment is no easy task.

The sell-out crowd at Chase Center is hoping for Curry's cold streak (for his standards) to end. Still, Curry ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26 points per game. After owning the No. 2 offensive rating during the first six weeks, the Warriors are currently 28th so far in January.

On the other hand, the Mavs have won 11 of their last 13 games and held their opponents under 50 percent shooting for 23 consecutive games.

The Mavericks recorded a big 104-91 win over their division rival Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening that helped Dallas close the gap in the Western Conference Standings. Currently fifth in the west, a Dallas win over the second-place Warriors would further catapult the climb.

Watch for Dallas star Luka Doncic, who is averaging 30.4 points 8.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists over the last eight matchups with Golden State.

FLASHBACK: The last time the Mavs and Warriors met, Dallas held Golden State to a season-low 82 points in a win on Dirk Nowitzki's retirement ceremony night.

DID YOU KNOW? Tim Hardaway Sr. and Gary Payton Sr., the fathers of Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and Warriors guard Gary Payton II, were teammates with Kidd on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team that won gold in Sydney

INJURY REPORT: Warriors: Klay Thompson: questionable (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (injury management), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (27-20) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-13)

WHEN: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3-point underdogs to the Warriors.

NEXT: Dallas stays on the road, playing the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.

LAST WORD: Doncic on if his neck affected his movement vs. the Grizzlies:

“Well, I feel it. It’s pretty stiff. I can’t turn like this. My neck is completely stiff. With the therapy it’s going to get better.”