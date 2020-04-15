Dallas Wings Execute Multi-Pick Trade For WNBA Draft

DALLAS - Hall-of-Famer Rebecca Lobo said on a Monday media conference call that she “could see a trade happening before the draft or even on draft day,” regarding the Dallas Wings and their five, top 20 picks – four in the top 10.

On Wednesday morning ... it happened.

The Dallas Wings acquired the 2021 first- and second-round draft picks from the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty, respectively in exchange for Tayler Hill and the No. 9 and 15 picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft to the New York Liberty.

“On behalf of the Dallas Wings organization, I would like to thank Tayler for her hard work and leadership during her time with our team. We wish her and herfamily the best moving forward,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a prepared statement. “This transaction creates salary cap flexibility, while adding additional assets in the 2021 draft.”

The Wings originally we’re loaded - or maybe over-loaded - aa they had the No. 2, 5, 7 and 9 in the first round and picks No. 15 and 21 in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft which will be held virtually on Friday April 17th on ESPN.

Hill was acquired by the Wings midway through the 2018 season and made her debut against the Chicago Sky on July 31. The Ohio State product made four appearances, including two starts, for the Wings in 2019 before a knee surgery sidelined her for the remainder of the season.