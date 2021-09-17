Mavs’ Doncic Receives NBA 2K Mural in Deep Ellum

The city of Dallas gifts the Dallas Mavericks superstar with yet another mural in Deep Ellum.

Basketball reflects art. Although a simple sentence, it speaks volumes. The complexity of basketball often transcends the court. Nowadays, the video game industry receives the same adoration as someone who brings a canvas to life with a paintbrush. Dallas artist, Tex Moton, managed to honor both with a mural dedicated to Luka Doncic.

Deep Ellum represents both the artistic and against-the-grain citizens of Dallas, Texas. Naturally, the mural mixes both attributes of Deep Ellum while staying true to the NBA 2K22 cover which dons the Dallas Mavericks superstar.

Moton is no stranger to spreading his artistry across Dallas. His work includes designing the graffiti-inspired Mavericks jerseys from the 2019-2020 season. In collaboration, graffitti artist Dez Mata aided Moton in his creative masterpiece.

The mural rests on the Mavs Gaming Hub on the crosstreet of Malcolm X and Taylor street. Heading into its fourth season, the NBA 2K League team further its affilation with the Dallas Mavericks in light of the illustrative tribute to Doncic.

With two Dallas murals under his belt, it's evident Doncic entered the realm of city favorite. Heading into a fresh era with a new coach and general manager, the Dallas Mavericks fall into unfamilar territory.

Over the offseason, the franchise experienced quite the facelift in the front office. Despite the multiple shifts in power, ultimately Doncic remains the catalyst for the Mavericks’ future. Much like the murals, Doncic's vision soars high.

As the 2021-22 NBA season approaches, Dallas' admiration for Doncic increases. The 2020 bronze medal runner-up continues to elevate his celebrity. Naturally the expectations rise as Doncic enters superstardom. It's safe to say the Slovenian hero is up for the challenge.