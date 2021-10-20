Mavs Ex Delonte West in Trouble

    • October 20, 2021
    Delonte West in Trouble: Former Dallas Mavs & NBA Standout Arrested

    West is reportedly facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.
    Author:

    DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA family, led by Mavs owner Mark Cuban, have in recent years worked to guide former NBA guard Delonte West out of trouble. But West, 38, was arrested on Tuesday night following an encounter with Boynton Beach, Fla. police, according to WPTV in Florida.

    Per a case report obtained by WPTV, West was screaming profanities and banging on the doors of the police department's lobby while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka. Police say once he put the drinks down on the sidewalk, he began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants, at which point an officer initialized a Taser on West.

    The police report alleges that West smelled of alcohol and his speech was slowed and slurred. When police attempted to arrest him, per the report, he "continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants."

    West is reportedly facing charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.He was released on bail early Wednesday morning.

    In November of 2020, West was spotted on the streets of Dallas. Cuban became involved in trying to turn around the troubled life of the former NBA standout, taking the homeless West off the streets of Dallas and first into a hotel and then into a rehab facility.

    At one point, Cuban tweeted: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.''

    In January of 2021, progress continued, as not only was West living at the rehab facility - he'd gotten a job working there.

    West, who has openly discussed his issues with bipolar disorder with DallasBasketball.com (see video above) played in the NBA from 2004 to 2012, finishing with the Mavs and also spending two stints briefly with the Mavs' G-League team, the Texas Legends.

