Dereck Lively Goes Viral After Slam Over Former DPOY in Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks are amid a hot streak. They are 8-1 in their last nine games and are currently leading the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 14-7 on the season, 47-38 with halftime looming.
Luka Doncic has 22 points and is cooking the defense, and he's getting help from his starting center, Dereck Lively, who has ten points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Duke product also has four rebounds and three assists, leaving his footprint all over the game.
The duo is doing the heavy lifting offensively. Lively was sure to add to the momentum with a powerful posterizing dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Defensive Player of the Year. The highlight video of Lively's amassed 7,000-plus likes within 11 minutes of being posted.
The Mavericks need a big win as it's an NBA Cup group play contest. They're both in the hunt for Wild Card bid to the knockout rounds. The Golden State Warriors have already won the group, and they did so through three games.
