DALLAS - As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Utah Jazz in their preseason finale on Friday, we discuss Dirk Nowitzki’s statue details, as well as the idea of the Mavs adding yet another veteran point guard on top of Facu Campazzo.

OCT 14 PISTONS TO WAIVE KEMBA WALKER; SHOULD MAVS HAVE INTEREST?

According The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran point guard Kemba Walker before the NBA season begins next week.

Although the Mavs are expected to finalize their one-year deal with Facu Campazzo over the weekend, could they potentially be interested in Walker as well given their playmaking needs off the bench?

Our official guess is “no,” given the Campazzo deal plus the fact that Dallas’ front office believes in Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina to fill in the gaps. And although rookie Jaden Hardy is more of a two guard than a point guard, he’s shown improvements in his decision-making abilities in training camp.

A few years ago, the idea of adding Kemba Walker into the Mavs’ mix might have been more feasible. Now, though? It might just be adding too many cooks to the kitchen.

OCT 14 MERRY CHRISTMAS MAVS FANS

On Friday, the Mavs announced that Dirk Nowitzki’s long-awaited statue will be unveiled outside American Airlines Center on Christmas morning at 11 a.m. CT. Later that evening, Luka Doncic and the Mavs will take on LeBron Jame’s Los Angeles Lakers in a prime time Christmas Day showdown in Dallas.

For Mavs fans, how could you ask for a better present this year?

OCT 6 JALEN DEBUTS How'd Jalen Brunson look?

His "soft opening'' at Madison Square Garden after having left Dallas for the Knicks in free agency yielded 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, one of three Knicks starters to reach double figures. RJ Barrett led the way with 21 (8-of-14) as the Knicks opened the 2022 preseason with a 117-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle added 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the victorious hosts. ... all buoying the optimism of what the native New Yorker Brunson might do to help the Knicks turn things around.

