Did Mavs Luka Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or 'Nick & Sam's'?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks sustained a tough-to-take loss on Wednesday, dropping the games to the visiting Nuggets due to a lack of clutch play. Doncic did what he could, with a near triple-double effort ... and then after the game, was not available to the media.

The initial and understandable response inside the AAC? The Slovenian superstar was probably in a bad mood, and that such a mood fueled his decision to skip locker-room talk.

And the PR staff did its part ...

But by Thursday, after practice, Luka made it clear that maybe we were wrong to make our assumptions.

"I had some problems with my toe and knee,'' Doncic said in explaining his unavailability while also assuring that the issues are now fine, "so I had to take care of it."

Dallas has enough concerns with its other star, Kristaps Porzingis, when it comes to the injury list. So that's good news. "Toe and Knee.'' Good.

Unless there was another reason.

Chandler Parsons, the former Mav, is like Luka a fan of the fine dining spot "Nick and Sams.'' So it's a fun shout-out and a playful dig, all in one tweet.

Porzingis Gets PRP Treatment for Knee, Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

Mike Fisher

Mavs Lose Thriller to Nuggets, 107-106, as Clutch Woes Continue

Dalton Trigg

KP's a No-Go As Hot Jokic Leads Nuggets at Luka's Mavs Tonight

Mike Fisher

Rumored Mavs Trade Target Andre Drummond Doesn't Want to 'Quit' On Pistons

Mike Fisher

Bulls at Mavs GameDay: Hardaway 'Available'; No Porzingis Tonight, But He Hopes To Return at Midweek

Mike Fisher

Jerry West on Mavs Luka Doncic: A 'Genius' on Short List of NBA 'Superstars' -and Destined to Surpass Dirk

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic's 19th-Career Triple-Double Powers Mavs Past Bulls, 118-110

Dalton Trigg

VIDEO: Mavs Coach Carlisle Comments on Outgoing Cowboys Coach Garrett

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Donuts: Taking Liberties With Luka & A Dallas Decade In Review

Steven Kilpatrick

Mavs Home Struggles Continue in 123-120 Overtime Loss to Hornets

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks suffered their worst loss since November in a 123-120 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.