Did Mavs Luka Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or 'Nick & Sam's'?

DALLAS - Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks sustained a tough-to-take loss on Wednesday, dropping the games to the visiting Nuggets due to a lack of clutch play. Doncic did what he could, with a near triple-double effort ... and then after the game, was not available to the media.

The initial and understandable response inside the AAC? The Slovenian superstar was probably in a bad mood, and that such a mood fueled his decision to skip locker-room talk.

And the PR staff did its part ...

But by Thursday, after practice, Luka made it clear that maybe we were wrong to make our assumptions.

"I had some problems with my toe and knee,'' Doncic said in explaining his unavailability while also assuring that the issues are now fine, "so I had to take care of it."

Dallas has enough concerns with its other star, Kristaps Porzingis, when it comes to the injury list. So that's good news. "Toe and Knee.'' Good.

Unless there was another reason.

Chandler Parsons, the former Mav, is like Luka a fan of the fine dining spot "Nick and Sams.'' So it's a fun shout-out and a playful dig, all in one tweet.