Digging Out Of The Hole: Healthy Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Suns

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are on a five-game losing streak and tumbling down the Western Conference Standings. Monday night's rematch with the Phoenix Suns is uber-important for Dallas to get "through the trenches", and the club will have its full roster available for the first time this season.

“I feel like that in order for you to be great, you have to go through the trenches with your brothers and crawl and dig your way out of that hole,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said following a 111-105 loss to the Suns on Saturday night. “Tonight, I think we moved one step closer in the right direction."

Maxi Kleber will play on Monday, according to coach Rick Carlisle, marking the first time all season that the Mavs don't have anyone on the injury report.

Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) is questionable for the Suns; Booker has missed the last four games.

The Mavs have allowed an average of 119.4 points during their losing streak, while averaging just 106 points themselves. Look for Dallas to lean on Luka Doncic to spark positive momentum; Doncic totaled 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the last game vs. the Suns.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 1.5-points and the total over/under is 119.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Phoenix is 5-0 against-the-spread in their last 5 games against Dallas. Dallas is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games. The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas' last 7 games.

RECORDS: PHOENIX SUNS (10-8) AT DALLAS MAVERICKS (8-12)

WHEN: Monday, February 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD Willie Cauley-Stein on getting back on the right track:

“We’re bleeding and we’re trying to stop the bleeding. And I think the effort level – our attitude and effort tonight — was like two steps in the right direction, and it felt like everyone was together.”