Nowitzki Leads Mother's Day Effort To Feed 2,000 Dallas Kids

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki was front and center on Saturday in South Dallas leading the way to the Mother's Day Weekend feeding of 2,000 kids and their moms.

"If you can't feed your kids, you can't feed your family, that adds a lot of stress to an already stressful time," Nowitzki said via NBC5. "So hopefully we can relieve some of that stress from some of the families, especially on a special day for mothers on Mother's Day."

Involved parties included The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, the Mark Cuban Foundation, the Heroes Foundation, Center Table and the city of Dallas, along with new WNBA Dallas Wings standout Satou Sebally, who tweeted a "thanks'' to Dirk "for allowing us to help distributing meal boxes to moms and their families.''

Nowitzki has taken Sabally - also originally from Germany - under his wing, as DallasBasketball.com writes here.

"What we wanted to do today was take care of mothers," said Trina Terrell of Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. "Our primary focus is to just show a little more love to the moms that have been going through a couple of tough times during this pandemic just to give them some support."