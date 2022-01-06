Dirk WATCH: View the Entire Nowitzki Dallas Mavs Ceremony Here

“That thing is forever up there,'' Dirk says of No. 41 in the rafters. "It means a lot.”

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was forever immortalized after Wednesday’s Mavs' win over the Warriors at the AAC, making it an all-around perfect "Forever 41'' night.

Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey was officially retired during an electric and emotional ceremony after the Mavs’ 99-82 win over Golden State Warriors.

The 41 banner was raised.

The videos of congratulations and looks back at the franchise's Dirk-led 2011 NBA title, played.

“That,'' present-day Mavs star Luka Doncic said after watching the video of the 2011 title as part of Dirk's jersey retirement, "is what I want to do one day.”

Mavs owner Mark Cuban unveiled a model of the future statue of Nowitzki - launching his famous One-Legged Euro Lean-Back shot - which will eventually stand outside the Mavs’ arena.

Nowitzki, who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in three years and is arguably DFW's greatest-ever sports figure, played his whole 21-year career for the Mavs, adding to the unique nature of his journey from Germany to infamy.

Assorted celebrities, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver and members of the 2011 title team were present, including current Mavs coach Jason Kidd.

"Thank you,'' Dirk announced into the night, "for taking in a long, lanky kid over 20 years ago and making him one of your own. I’ll be always grateful.”

The MFFL feeling is, of course, mutual.

