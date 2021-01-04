Doncic and Harden's Status: Dallas Mavs vs. Houston Rockets

Will star Luka Doncic play for the Dallas Mavericks against the rival Houston Rockets or not?

The Dallas Mavericks are on the second night of a road back-to-back, after losing 118-108 in Chicago on Sunday night. Of most importance, is will star Luka Doncic play against the rival Houston Rockets or not? Doncic is nursing a left quad contusion but his most recent status is "probable" vs. Houston, according to the NBA injury report. Kristaps Porzingis remains "out" vs. Houston, although hopeful for a return in the coming weeks.

Speaking of MVP candidates ... James Harden missed the Rockets' last game, a win over the Sacramento Kings, due to a right ankle issue. Harden, who has averaged 37 points and 11 assists in the three games he’s played, could return against the Mavericks. Harden's recent status is "available" vs. Dallas.

In their third game in four days, the Mavs will need to overcome tired legs to grab some much-needed momentum against the division rival.

FUN FACT: Tonight will be new Rockets coach Stephen Silas' first meeting with Dallas after being Mavs coach Rick Carlisle’s top assistant the last two years.

BALLER BRUNSON: Jalen Brunson, who replaced Doncic at point guard vs. Chicago, led Dallas with 31 points and seven assists. Brunson became the only Mav besides Doncic to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 7+ assists since 2015.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-2, 6th in the Western Conference)

WHEN: Monday, January 4, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Toyota Center - Houston

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, ESPN 103.3

FINAL WORD: "We’ll just have to see how he feels when he gets up tomorrow and if tomorrow is going to be a possibility or not,'' Carlisle said of Doncic's status, as of last night in Chicago.

