Doncic Earns First Triple-Double in 113-100 Win Over Harden's Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks got back on track Monday night, defeating James Harden and the Houston Rockets 113-100 at the Toyota Center

Luka Doncic earned his first triple-double of the season on Monday night, finishing with 33 points 16 rebounds, and 11 assists as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Doncic now has 26 triple-doubles before turning 22-years-old, giving him more than the next two closest players combined, with 25 from Magic Johnson and Ben Simmons.

With a new starting lineup at their disposal, the Mavericks got off to a quick start in their first matchup against former assistant coach Stephen Silas, leading Houston 33-21 after the first quarter.

That fast start proved to be the difference in the game, as Dallas used suffocating defense on James Harden to hold the former MVP to a season-low 21 points on 5-of-17 shooting, to go along with 10 assists.

Making his first start of the season Willie Cauley-Stein finished +20, with 15 points and six rebounds on 5-of-7 from the field. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber, despite failing to score a point, finished +16 in 18 minutes, while also making his first start of the year.

Coming off of the bench, Tim Haradway Jr. was arguably the hero of the night, scoring 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 8-of-10 from three, and grabbing seven rebounds in the win.

As a team, Dallas shot 47-percent from the floor and a fantastic 41-percent from beyond the arc, while holding the Rockets to 39-percent from the floor and 27.5-percent from three.

behind their new starting lineup, Dallas also won the rebounding battle decidedly, by a margin of 51-35.

Following the win, Dallas (3-4) will head to Denver to take on the Nuggets at Ball Arena to wrap up their three-game road trip, and hopefully, get back to .500.