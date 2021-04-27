Doncic Speechless After 113-106 Loss to Kings: "I don't know what to say"

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks suffered a disappointing 113-106 loss to the struggling Sacramento Kings.

After losing to the same Kings over a week ago, coach Rick Carlisle reminded his team of his expectations:

“We’re going to have to have a better start.”

That fell right through when the Mavs went down 20-3 to start the game. Dallas couldn’t quite recover from its slump, shooting poorly from deep (12/42) and also missing six free throws.

Off the bench, Mavericks point guard Trey Burke contributed 19 points and 5 assists. After the game, Luka Doncic, who finished with 24 points, was at a loss for words.

Now let’s hear Mavs talk:

Doncic left speechless after slow start:

"I don't know. I don't know, but it's been a lot of games. I don't know what to say."

Doncic on production from the bench (Trey Burke, Josh Green, Nicolo Melli, and Boban Marjanovic):

“It’s hard to come into the game when you don’t know when you're going to play. Major respect for them because what they did today was unbelievable.”

Carlisle on another slow start:

"Early holes are hard to dig out of. It's tiring talking about it over and over again. We've got to be better."

Carlisle on learning from the loss:

“You step in between the lines, there’s going to be a high level of competition. I don’t care who the team is, I don’t care what their record, any of that stuff. This is one we’ve got to learn from.”

Burke on the loss:

"We’ve been on a high. We’ve been winning. That’s a team that plays very hard ... This year, we’ve had trouble with teams like that, particularly in the beginning. Tonight, we got off to a very slow start, and we shot ourselves in the foot pretty much the whole game."

The Mavs (33-27) will now travel to the bay area and face the Golden State Warriors (31-30) in a pivotal matchup. The Tuesday night game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 CST.

