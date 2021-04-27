NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Doncic Speechless After 113-106 Loss to Kings: "I don't know what to say"

Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic Speechless After 113-106 Loss to Sacramento Kings
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks suffered a disappointing 113-106 loss to the struggling Sacramento Kings.

After losing to the same Kings over a week ago, coach Rick Carlisle reminded his team of his expectations:

“We’re going to have to have a better start.”

That fell right through when the Mavs went down 20-3 to start the game. Dallas couldn’t quite recover from its slump, shooting poorly from deep (12/42) and also missing six free throws.

Off the bench, Mavericks point guard Trey Burke contributed 19 points and 5 assists. After the game, Luka Doncic, who finished with 24 points, was at a loss for words.

Now let’s hear Mavs talk:

Doncic left speechless after slow start:

"I don't know. I don't know, but it's been a lot of games. I don't know what to say."

READ MORE: Can the Mavs Contain Warriors' Fireworks? GAMEDAY

READ MORE: Angry Carlisle Shuts Down Mavs Injury Update Questions

Doncic on production from the bench (Trey Burke, Josh Green, Nicolo Melli, and Boban Marjanovic):

“It’s hard to come into the game when you don’t know when you're going to play. Major respect for them because what they did today was unbelievable.”

Carlisle on another slow start:

"Early holes are hard to dig out of. It's tiring talking about it over and over again. We've got to be better."

Carlisle on learning from the loss:

“You step in between the lines, there’s going to be a high level of competition. I don’t care who the team is, I don’t care what their record, any of that stuff. This is one we’ve got to learn from.”

Burke on the loss:

"We’ve been on a high. We’ve been winning. That’s a team that plays very hard ... This year, we’ve had trouble with teams like that, particularly in the beginning. Tonight, we got off to a very slow start, and we shot ourselves in the foot pretty much the whole game."

The Mavs (33-27) will now travel to the bay area and face the Golden State Warriors (31-30) in a pivotal matchup. The Tuesday night game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 CST.

CONTINUE READING: Mavs' Three-Game Win Streak Ends, Lose to Kings 113-106

USATSI_15971848
News

Doncic Speechless After 113-106 Loss to Kings: "I don't know what to say"

USATSI_15542221_168388359_lowres
News

Can the Mavs Contain Warriors' Fireworks? GAMEDAY

mavs-news-kristaps-porzingis-dallas-injury-woes-lead-to-angry-rick-carlisle-reaction
News

Angry Carlisle Shuts Down Mavs Injury Update Questions

USATSI_15971849
News

Mavs' Three-Game Win Streak Ends, Lose to Kings 113-106

luka chess
News

Chess Moves: Mavs Film Room - How Luka Countered Lakers

USATSI_15614478
News

Mavs' Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player of Week

JJ-Redick-reveals-plan-to-make-debut-with-Luka-Doncic-2-1024x574
News

JJ Redick In Awe of New Mavs Teammate Luka Doncic

USATSI_15962089_168388359_lowres
News

Questionable Mavs Seeking Revenge vs. Kings: GAMEDAY