Luka Looking Forward To It - But Rick is Sick

One day ahead of his Indiana team playing host to his old pals from Dallas, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Obviously, there's going to be emotions,” said Luka Doncic on Wednesday in anticipation of Friday’s road game. “But we're looking forward to this."

That comment itself is … complicated, as Carlisle resigned from the Doncic-led Mavs after a long and successful stint - and a tumultuous season.

And now it’s all a bit more complicated.

Carlisle had a positive result on a rapid test on Wednesday. Knicks media notes that he He is awaiting the result of an additional PCR test, according to reports, that could clear him at some point. It has also been reported that Carlisle, who is apparently vaccinated, was coughing at times during Wednesday’s media sessions.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are struggling enough that they are talking openly about trading their standout players. The Mavs just climbed back to .500 with a 12-12 record after a Wednesday win at the Memphis Grizzlies. Doncic has battled injuries during a skid that before Wednesday saw Dallas lose eight of 10, but the MVP candidate does not presently appear on the Dallas Mavs injury list for the Friday NBA game.