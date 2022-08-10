ESPN Projects Mavs 2022-23 Record

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks finished with a 52-30 record. It was their first 50-win season since the 2014-2015 season. With a rocky offseason that featured losing Jalen Brunson, the team still has lingering questions to address. Is this roster enough to eclipse the 50-win mark again? Can the Mavs regain home-court advantage in the playoffs?

ESPN Insiders doubt it. According to their win-loss projections for the Western Conference, Dallas will finish with a 49-33 record. Although the Mavs addressed their frontcourt issues, experts believe there are still holes in the roster.

"Dallas' offseason was highlighted by losing free agent guard Jalen Brunson, though they did add Christian Wood, Jaden Hardy, and JaVale McGee," Kendra Andrews wrote. "They're banking on Luka Doncic to have another stellar season, but it's clear he needs help."

If projections hold, Dallas will finish sixth in the West, placing it one game behind the fifth place spot and two games from fourth. The Mavs would be tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final guaranteed playoff spot.

"Dallas finished percentage points ahead of Minnesota in our panel's projections," Andrew Lopez wrote. "The Rudy Gobert trade and his pairing with Karl Anthony Towns will only result in three more wins."

Last season, the Mavs were projected to finish with a 48-34 record. They exceeded expectations with a 52-win season and advanced to the Western Conference finals. ESPN projects Dallas to be in the playoffs without 50 wins. If the Mavs hope to prove projections wrong, getting off to a good start will be important.