Skip to main content

Where Does Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Young NBA Players?

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.

At the age of 23, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has done a lot. In his short four-year career, he has made multiple All-Star appearances, selected three times to the All-NBA first team and won Rookie of the Year. This postseason he elevated his game by helping Dallas advance to the Western Conference finals.  

So just how good is the Slovenian star?

On the NBA Today, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins weighed in. When asked about his top five players under 25, he placed Doncic at the top.

"His jersey number is 77, Luka Doncic, team whack body," Perkins said. "He's not cut up, he's not sizzle, but he can't be guarded, I call him a baby Lebron James, minus the athleticism." 

Players ranked below Doncic include Ja Morant, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Should Mavs Trade or Keep Tim Hardaway Jr.?

Whether Tim Hardaway Jr. stays in Dallas past next season’s trade deadline or not, he should be a real asset either way.

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
2 hours ago
CA5ADCD0-5494-4A36-A91E-D133195A738E
Play

Latest NBA Trade Rumors; Mavs’ JaVale McGee Puts in Work

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
Play

Does Suns’ Jae Crowder Want Trade, Mavs Reunion?

In need of wing depth, the Mavs could benefit from a Jae Crowder return.

By Lorenzo Almanza20 hours ago
20 hours ago

In April, ESPN.com ranked their top 25 players under 25. On three ballots, Doncic reigned supreme. 

"For the third consecutive year, Doncic tops our list," Kevin Pelton wrote. "He has taken another step in his precious development during year 4 in the NBA, leading the Mavericks to top 50-plus wins behind a career-high 37% usage rate." 

What's next for Doncic? Possibly an MVP award? 

According to odds at FanDuel, Doncic and Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid have the best chance at winning MVP. Larry Rupp explains the sportsbook's reasoning. 

"The 23-year-old has gotten better with each passing season, averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game," Rupp explained. "Doncic's ability to rack up triple-doubles is simply impressive." 

Doncic accomplished something this past season that only Michael Jordan has ever done, averaging 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in three consecutive postseasons. 

Doncic is on pace to be on the greatest to ever play the game, regardless of age.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Should Mavs Trade or Keep Tim Hardaway Jr.?

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
CA5ADCD0-5494-4A36-A91E-D133195A738E
News

Latest NBA Trade Rumors; Mavs’ JaVale McGee Puts in Work

By DallasBasketball.com Staff12 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

Does Suns’ Jae Crowder Want Trade, Mavs Reunion?

By Lorenzo Almanza20 hours ago
27562BFE-826F-4805-B3F5-57F05648DEDA
News

Last Hurrah: Goran Dragic Joins Luka Doncic for EuroBasket Title Defense

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago
brunson kidd
News

Offseason Evaluation: ESPN Criticizes Mavs

By Lorenzo AlmanzaAug 5, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
155F85CD-EA3F-4F48-94A5-A3C82034A7B5
News

Knicks Talk 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz; Can Mavs Benefit?

By Dalton TriggAug 5, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
6B9DA395-071D-45A6-AEF6-5FC697EC8130
News

Mavs Food For Thought: A Leaner Luka?; Our Scully and Russell

By Richie WhittAug 5, 2022 6:32 AM EDT
5E1B979C-3F6A-498E-AABA-41582DC3579F
News

Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo for EuroBasket

By Dalton TriggAug 4, 2022 8:26 PM EDT