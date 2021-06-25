Former Mavs Rondo & Odom Banned From Dallas Area Establishment

You can't say Dallas Mavericks fans aren't passionate about their team. And when given the opportunity, they'll take a jab at former members of the organization who they feel did not live up to their side of their contracts.

DALLAS - One local eatery on the east side of town is so faithful to the Dallas Mavericks that they banned former players of the team who performed poorly while they were here.

Shenaniganz Entertainment Center has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo, and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the venue.

A Dallasite who visited recently noticed the sign on the entry door and shared it on social media. It soon went viral.

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks will remember all three players had less-than-stellar tenures while with the team.

DeAndre Jordan agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent in 2015 before famously backing out at the last minute. Jordan eventually played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2018-2019 but was less than spectacular.

Lamar Odom had a stint with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011-2012, and was reportedly using drugs during his time here, and subjected the team and fans to curiously erratic behavior.

Rajon Rondo had a disastrous time in Dallas in 2014-2015 and was eventually asked to leave the team.

Parker Coddington is the proprietor of Shenaniganz Entertainment Center and commented on the ban, “They could crawl here on hands and knees from whatever city they’re living in and beg, and we still wouldn’t let them inside.”

What exactly did they do wrong? Not play well enough while in Dallas, basically.

Coddington also said that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is not safe from joining the "banned" list if he doesn't improve the team.

We have to love the dedication of hardcore fans from any sport. For a team with one league title since its inception in 1980, its fans are certainly committed, and some do not ever let go of grudges. Oh, and it's also a clever bit by the restaurant.

