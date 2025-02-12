Ex-Laker Anthony Davis expected to miss coming weeks following injury in Mavericks debut
Anthony Davis's debut with the Dallas Mavericks got off to a promising start as the star big man put up 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block in the first quarter. It was the first time in his career Davis had accumulated that stat line in a single frame as he did his best to make an impression on Mavericks fans.
However, Davis was injured in the second half, going down with a non-contact injury while trying to get into position to defend an Alperen Sengun dunk. He walked off the court favoring his groin and wasn't able to return for the remainder of the contest. Davis ended his night with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes of action.
Shortly after the injury, ESPN Shams Charania announced that Davis was expected to miss multiple weeks with a left abductor strain. In the aftermath of the news, he was replaced by new teammate Kyrie Irving in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Charania provided another update on Davis's outlook moving forward after his latest injury. The Mavericks will be cautious during the rehab process over the coming weeks to hopefully prevent this issue from reoccurring once again.
READ MORE: Nightmare continues as Mavericks starter exits Kings game, ruled out with knee injury
"Anthony Davis, the biggest [injury] of them all. The Mavericks will have a cautious rehab for AD and I'm told the expectation is that Davis will need rehabilitation for the coming weeks on that abductor injury and just a brutal blow for the Mavericks because this is a player who just returned from an ab strain in his Mavericks debut over the weekend and he looked absolutely dominant for the Mavericks before having this injury," Charania said on SportsCenter.
Davis's debut with the Mavericks also marked his return from an ab injury that he suffered around the end of January before he was traded by the Lakers. It's another unfortunate break for Dallas as it feels like basically everything has gone wrong since the team dealt Luka Doncic to Los Angeles.
On Monday night, starting center Daniel Gafford suffered a knee sprain that will force him to the sideline for a minimum of two weeks. Fellow big man Dereck Lively is already out with a right ankle stress fracture. To add insult to injury, former Maverick Maxi Kleber broke his foot and was forced to undergo surgery prior to being shipped off to the West Coast with Doncic.
Dallas is going to have some intriguing lineups in the front court over the next few weeks. We'll see what the Mavericks decide to do when Golden State comes to town on Wednesday.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving named 2025 NBA All-Star replacement for Anthony Davis
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter