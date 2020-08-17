SI.com
Exclusive: Cuban on Mavs vs. Clippers - 'We Believe We Can Crush Somebody'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recognizes the reality of this NBA Playoffs best-of-seven series that gets underway on Monday night inside the Orlando Bubble.

"We've shown we can be good,'' says Cuban, whose Mavs are a heavy first-round underdog to the Los Angeles Clippers. "We've shown we can beat anybody. Make our shots and play a little defense and anything is possible.''

"Anything is possible'' is about hope. And the owner, in his conversation with DBcom's Mavs Step Back Podcast, acknowledges all of the powerhouse factors that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers bring to this series. 

READ MORE: Mavs 'At A Physical Disadvantage' to Clippers

READ MORE: The Clippers' Game Plan To Stop (Er, Slow) Luka

But Cuban insists there is also Mavs confidence in play.

"We're ready to surprise some people,'' Cuban said - understandably sounding more "hopeful'' than "boastful.'' "Nobody on this team doesn't believe we can't crush somebody.''

READ MORE: Mavs Vs. Clippers Donuts: NBA Round 1 Preview - 'Drama Kings' Vs. 'Fun Bunch'?

There are a bunch of double-negatives in there, but the point is made. The 43-win Mavs, led by the Luka Doncic pairing with Kristaps Porzingis, have engineered a franchise turnaround, and while they are 0-3 this year against the No. 2-seeded Clippers, the boss believes they have reason to harbor overall confidence.

Some of that positivism is rooted in Cuban's fandom - the foundation of him becoming this team's owner.

"I just want us to play well and see what happens,'' Cuban said in our podcast, shifting from basketball analyst to fan. "I'm excited, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready - I can't wait!''

