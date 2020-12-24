'Falling Flat': Doncic, Mavs Fall to Suns in Season-Opener, 106-102

MVP-favorite Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have very high expectations for the 2020-2021 NBA season, but they knew they'd have their hands full in the first game of the season against the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs headed into this game having lost 11 of the last 15 games played against Phoenix, including an 0-3 record against them in this calendar year. Those Suns demons weren't exercised on Wednesday night, as Phoenix pulled away from the Mavs in clutch time and winning the game, 106-102.

By the numbers, Doncic led the Mavs in this one, despite getting off to an ice-cold 2-of-9 shooting start in the first quarter. Doncic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but his 11-of-26 shooting from the field and 0-6 shooting from deep kept him from being able to pull Dallas to victory on this night. One bright side for Doncic, though, was his free throw shooting. After struggling in that area in his first two seasons, Doncic started his third NBA season off by shooting 10-of-12 from the stripe.

Although Doncic will make most of the headlines due to his stat line, it was the play of reserves Jalen Brunson and Willie Cauley-Stein that kept the Mavs close in the fourth quarter. Brunson finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go with four assists in 18 minutes. Cauley-Stein only scored two points and grabbed two rebounds, but in his six minutes of action, he was a team-high plus-14 in the box score.