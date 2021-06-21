Father’s Day Mavs Donuts: Nelson, Hardaway & Top 10 DFW Father-Son Teams

DFW Father's Day teams? Yes, there are the Cowboys, but the Dallas Mavericks come into play here as well.

DALLAS - One of these days, they’ll be Stephen Jones’ Dallas Cowboys.

Until then, the heir to the throne of Jerry Jones’ America’s Team can rest comfortably in his place as half of the most successful Father-Son duo in Dallas-Fort Worth sports history.

But yes, the Dallas Mavericks come into play here as well.

The Top 10 Father-Son Connections in DFW Sports History

DONUT 12: Cecil and Prince Fielder, baseball – Slugging is in their DNA, evidenced by dad’s 50 homers in 1990 and World Series ring in 1996 and son’s 50 homers in 2007 and 23 more in 2015 when he won AL Comeback Player of the Year for the Rangers.

DONUT 11: Gus and Buddy Bell, baseball – Son won six consecutive Gold Gloves at third base for the Rangers in the 1970s-80s, following dad’s four-time All-Star career with Reds.

DONUT 10. Calvin and Grant Hill, football/basketball – In their prime they were both All-Stars: Dad as a four-time Pro Bowler and the first Cowboy to rush for 1,000 yards; Son a two-time national champion at Duke and seven-time All-NBA selection.

DONUT 9. Ken and Ken Norton Jr., boxing/football – Both punished opponents: Dad as a world heavyweight boxing champion that defeated Muhammad Ali and son as a linebacker that won two Super Bowl rings for the Cowboys.

DONUT 8. Bobby and Brett Hull, hockey – Hall-of-fame hockey royalty, highlighted by dad’s two MVPs and son’s Stanley Cup-winning goal for the Dallas Stars in 1999.

DONUT 7. Bobby and Bobby Witt Jr., baseball – Last week they became the first father-son duo selected in the first round of Major League Baseball’s draft: Dad was third overall by the Rangers in 1985 and son going second to the Kansas City Royals.

DONUT 6. Mike and Mike Bacsik – Both had cups of coffee for the Rangers, with dad going 4-4 in the mid-70s and son 1-1 in 2004.

DONUT 5. Steve and Shane Buechele – Dad hit 94 homers in eight seasons as a slick-fielding third baseman for the Rangers; son is the high-octane SMU quarterback gracing the cover of this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Footballmagazine.

DONUT 4. Tim and Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks – Both played guard alongside Dirk Nowitzki, dad in 2002 and junior while averaging 15 points over the last two seasons.

DONUT 3. Jim and Jason Garrett, Cowboys – Dad was a scout spanning Tom Landry to Bill Parcells. Son was the head coach that won three division championships in 10 seasons.

DONUT 2. Don and Donnie Nelson, Mavericks – Son, the general manager up until a week ago, when his 24-year run ended, discovered Dirk and helped bring Luka Doncic to Dallas.

Dad, en route to being NBA’s all-time winningest head coach, drafted and molded him Nowitzki.

DONUT 1. Jerry and Stephen Jones, Cowboys – Spanning 32 years as DFW’s first family of football, they’ve produced three Super Bowls along with unprecedented popularity and profit.