Fight! Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Mike Fisher

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks obviously has a favorite sport - or one would assume so. But beyond being interested in being a baller, the 7-4 star apparently also has an affinity for those who are brawlers. (And not, that's not a reference to his bar-room conflict last summer in Latvia.)

Porzingis recently hosted a Twitter takeover of the Mavs’ account as a way of connecting with MFFLs by offering to answer fans’ questions.

One fan asked Porzingis for his list of favorite athletes. KP's picks:

The late Kobe Bryant. Logical. 

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson. Oh.

UFC star Conor McGregor. Um, oh.

Kobe’s inclusion on the list makes sense for so many reasons. He is 24 years old. Players of KP's generation idolized "The Black Mamba'' ("He's our Jordan,'' many say) and in addition to his on-court gifts and his legendary status, the recent death of Kobe Bryant puts him top-of-mind for so many of us as well.

Mike Tyson? We don't know that he's top-of-mind. But when he was at the top of his game? Yes, that was quite a show.

And McGregor? He's a showman as well, and it is worth noting that during a recent NBA day off - well, you know, before all the NBA days became days off - Kristaps jetted to Las Vegas so he could be in attendance for UFC 246, at which McGregor served as the headliner.

This list almost suggests that Kristaps Porzingis is, as a fan, a sort of "sports Renaissance man.'' As long as KP doesn't climb into a ring himself? We'll take it.

