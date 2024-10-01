Dallas Basketball

First Look at Former Mavericks On Their New Teams

The Mavericks made a few big moves this offseason, leaving some members of last year's Western Conference Championship on new teams

Austin Veazey

Sep 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) poses for photos at Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks had a busy offseason after making the NBA Finals last year, bringing in Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall. Any time players come in, though, some have to go out. Josh Green was sent to the Charlotte Hornets, Tim Hardaway Jr. was dumped in a trade to the Detroit Pistons, and Derrick Jones Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With training camp getting ready to tip off around the NBA, most teams had their media days on Monday. here is a look at the three former Mavs on their new teams.

1. Josh Green - Charlotte Hornets

Sep 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) poses for photos at Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Green was sent to Charlotte as part of the Klay Thompson sign-and-trade. He's a projected starter alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte's backcourt. Dallas selected him with the 18th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed him to a three-year, $41 million extension, but traded him away before he ever played on that deal.

2. Tim Hardaway Jr. - Detroit Pistons

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) poses for his official 2024-25 season head shot. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Hardaway was initially seen as a throw-in to the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019 but lasted longer with the Mavs than any other played involved in that trade did. While he was a frustrating player to watch at times, he was a solid sixth-man scorer for the Mavs in his 350+ games in Dallas. Most fans won't miss his dad's comments, though.

3. Derrick Jones Jr. - LA Clippers

After being considered as the Mavericks' "top priority," Jones signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers. He was Dallas' main perimeter defender last year, and they'll have a hard time replacing his defensive presence.

