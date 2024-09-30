First Look at Klay Thompson In A Mavericks Uniform
The Dallas Mavericks made a big splash this offseason, acquiring Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade from the Golden State Warriors. With their media day taking place on Monday before kicking off training camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday, it gave us our first look at Thompson in a Mavericks uniform.
It'll take some time to get used to seeing Klay Thompson in a Mavericks uniform, especially in Jason Terry's old number. He's only ever played for the Warriors, winning four championships as a key piece in their dynasty. The "Splash Brother" is sixth in NBA history in made three-pointers and hopes to provide quality spacing to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Jason Kidd spoke on the similarities between Thompson and Jason Terry on Monday, stating, "We haven’t had a Jason Terry or a Klay Thompson here for a long time. You’re talking about rare air here when it comes to shooting."
Thompson averaged 17.9 PPG while shooting 38.7% from three-point range last season for the Warriors. While it was a "down" season by his standards, he hopes a change of scenery will help rejuvenate his career.
General Manager Nico Harrison said they thought they were a "Klay Thompson away" from winning a championship during the NBA Summer League. They made it a point to add spacing for Doncic and Irving after they shot just 31.6% from deep in the NBA Finals against the Celtics (28.7% in the four losses). Not only did they bring in Thompson, but they added Naji Marshall, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Quentin Grimes, who have all proven to be quality shooters at some point in their careers.
