The 5 Greatest Dallas Mavericks Woj Bombs
Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the NBA world once again Wednesday morning, but this time with personal news. The great NBA insider announced he would be stepping down to become the General Manager of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team. He's always been a proud Bonnies alum, but seeing him step away was shocking to most of the NBA fanbase.
Wojnarowski became famous for his "Woj Bombs," or big reports that sent shockwaves throughout social media. In honor of his retirement, let's look back on his most memorable Mavericks-related Woj Bombs.
1. Luka Doncic Draft Night
After landing the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks were just out of striking range for the top target on their board - Luka Doncic. Once Doncic slipped to the third overall pick, the Mavericks made their move with the Atlanta Hawks, giving both teams their primary starts for the future, as Atlanta picked up Trae Young.
2. Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas
I remember where I was when this notification came through on my phone, as the Dallas Mavericks thought they landed their co-star for Luka Doncic. While Kristaps Porzingis didn't pan out in Dallas, it was a worthwhile gamble for the Mavericks and set the league on notice that Dallas believed Doncic could be their future star.
3. The Kyrie Irving Trade
Rumors had been flying out of Brooklyn that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were looking to be traded away from the Nets in the 2022 offseason, but it wouldn't be until 2023 that they'd be moved. The Mavericks took the perfect opportunity to buy low on Irving, setting up their run to the NBA Finals in 2024.
4. DeAndre Jordan's Fiasco
While DeAndre Jordan spurning an agreement with the Mavericks to return to the LA Clippers wasn't great for the Mavericks, it was as memorable of a moment on NBA social media as we've ever seen. Jordan would sign with the Mavericks a few years later, only to be traded after a few months for Porzingis, which I consider karma for backing off his original agreement in 2015. The Blake Griffin chair tweet will always be the most memorable from this night, though.
5. Klay Thompson Leaves Warriors for Dallas
People had been speculating that Klay Thompson was going to decide between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 offseason, with some people thinking he'd choose the Lakers given his dad's history with the team. Instead, this Woj Bomb gave Dallas arguably their biggest free-agent signing ever and hope at returning to the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season. The fuzzy graphic made this tweet even better, somehow.
