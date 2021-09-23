September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former 7-3 Mavs Prospect Satnam Singh Joins AEW Pro Wrestling

Says Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW: “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7-3 stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma.”

FRISCO - Satnam Singh, despite his very serious efforts, did not gain entry to the NBA - however briefly - for purely basketball reasons.

It was about marketing and entertainment, really - which makes the 7-3, 280-pound athletic giant’s latest career move a sensible one.

“All Elite Wrestling” announced the latest addition to its stable of professional wrestlers by naming Singh, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, thus becoming the first Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA.

READ MORE: Mavs Camp Profile - Reggie Bullock

Singh, 25, worked arduously during his stint in the NBA G-League, almost exclusively sitting the bench for the Texas Legends. The affable 280-pounder recognized he was more of a “curiosity” than a “prospect,” a tool to help monetize the sport overseas.

Recommended Articles

AC1ED6FC-E9C2-4382-A056-2E39E84F23DB
Play

Former Mavs Prospect Joins Pro Wrestling

Says Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW: “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7-3 stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma.”

4 minutes ago
bob-voulgaris-mavericks-logo-1280x720
Play

The Mavs ‘Gambler’ is OUT

Voulgaris - labeled in the media a “shadow GM” - also conflicted with young superstar Luka Doncic.

4 hours ago
Reggie Bullock
Play

Mavs Camp Profile: Reggie Bullock

Following a solid season with the New York Knicks, Reggie Bullock signed a three-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Now he has a shot at solidifying himself in training camp.

6 hours ago

After leaving DFW, he signed a deal with the UBA Pro Basketball League in India. A year later, Singh played for St. John’s Edge in the National Basketball League of Canada.

But now? Singh will be following in the footsteps of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who has toyed with pro wrestling. And hey, if “entertainment value” is reason enough for Shaq, it should be reason enough for Singh, right?

Besides … It’s a good bet Singh will take this assignment more seriously than Shaq.

Said Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW: “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7-3 stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam’s personality and watching his development.”

CONTINUE READING: A Mavs Trade For Ben Simmons: Would It Work?

AC1ED6FC-E9C2-4382-A056-2E39E84F23DB
News

Former Mavs Prospect Joins Pro Wrestling

4 minutes ago
bob-voulgaris-mavericks-logo-1280x720
News

The Mavs ‘Gambler’ is OUT

4 hours ago
Reggie Bullock
News

Mavs Camp Profile: Reggie Bullock

6 hours ago
42BEA78B-4662-41A5-8DF4-4A3B8DC08EF8
News

Mavs Camp Profile: Frank Ntilikina

18 hours ago
Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Film Room: What Ntilikina Brings Alongside Luka

Sep 22, 2021
JaQuori McLaughlin
News

Who are Eugene Omoruyi, JaQuori McLaughlin?

Sep 22, 2021
IMG_5494
News

LISTEN: A Mavs Trade For Ben Simmons: Would It Work?

Sep 21, 2021
JJ-Redick-reveals-plan-to-make-debut-with-Luka-Doncic-2-1024x574
News

J.J. Redick’s Big NBA Announcement

Sep 21, 2021