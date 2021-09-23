Former Mavs Prospect Joins Pro Wrestling

Says Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW: “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7-3 stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma.”

FRISCO - Satnam Singh, despite his very serious efforts, did not gain entry to the NBA - however briefly - for purely basketball reasons.

It was about marketing and entertainment, really - which makes the 7-3, 280-pound athletic giant’s latest career move a sensible one.

“All Elite Wrestling” announced the latest addition to its stable of professional wrestlers by naming Singh, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, thus becoming the first Indian-born player to be drafted into the NBA.

Singh, 25, worked arduously during his stint in the NBA G-League, almost exclusively sitting the bench for the Texas Legends. The affable 280-pounder recognized he was more of a “curiosity” than a “prospect,” a tool to help monetize the sport overseas.

After leaving DFW, he signed a deal with the UBA Pro Basketball League in India. A year later, Singh played for St. John’s Edge in the National Basketball League of Canada.

But now? Singh will be following in the footsteps of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who has toyed with pro wrestling. And hey, if “entertainment value” is reason enough for Shaq, it should be reason enough for Singh, right?

Besides … It’s a good bet Singh will take this assignment more seriously than Shaq.

Said Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW: “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7-3 stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam’s personality and watching his development.”

