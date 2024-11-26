Former Maverick Suffers Season-Ending Injury
With less than four minutes to go in Saturday's action between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks, former Dallas Maverick Grant Williams drove to the basket before crumpling to the floor and leaving the game.
It was then announced on Sunday that Maverick had torn his ACL and would be out for the rest of the season, a tough blow for the sixth-year player out of Tennessee. He was averaging 10.4 PPG and 5.1 RPG while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.5% from three.
READ MORE: Who Are The Dallas Mavericks Top 3 Trade Targets To Secure Right Now?
The Mavericks sent Williams to the Charlotte Hornets at the 2024 trade deadline, along with Seth Curry and a future first-round pick, to acquire P.J. Washington, who was an integral part of the Mavs' run to the 2024 NBA Finals. Washington was a better defender and rebounder than Williams, making him a better fit.
Dallas initially acquired Williams in the 2023 offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, sending out Reggie Bullock and some future second-round picks. While he only lasted 47 games in Dallas, he was still the biggest trade chip used to acquire someone who helped the Mavs reach The Finals.
READ MORE: A Painful Move the Dallas Mavericks Need to Make
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter