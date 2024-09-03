Former Mavericks Sharpshooter Receives Invite From Golden State Warriors
While most NBA rosters are set, some teams are still sending out training camp invites in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. One former Dallas Maverick is hoping to land with the Golden State Warriors with such an invite.
Davis Bertans, who was traded away from the Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been invited by the Warriors to work out with them while they determine whether or not to extend him a training camp invite. This invite was first announced by Artus Kalnitis, Bertans' agent, and confirmed by Marc Stein.
The Mavs initially acquired Bertans in the Kristaps Porzingis salary dump with the Washington Wizards in 2022. He'd play in 67 games in Dallas, plus 18 playoff games in the run to the Western Conference Finals. Bertans made a career by being a unique but lethal three-point shooter, earning the nickname "The Latvian Laser," and shooting 39.6% from deep in his career.
To move off of his large contract, the Mavericks traded back with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 10 to 12 so the Thunder could take Cason Wallace while the Mavs landed Dereck Lively II. Both players have been great fits with their teams and landed in the perfect spots for their respective careers. The Thunder would later trade him to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, where he'd be waived following the season.
