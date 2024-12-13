Former Maverick Speaks on 'Unhappy' Time with Franchise
Former Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis had a decently successful, albeit inconsistent, stint with Dallas, playing 134 games for the franchise from 2019-2022, though he suffered injuries throughout. He tore his ACL in 2021, the catalyst for his eventual trade to Washington in 2022.
A player called "The Unicorn" for his shooting ability at 7-foot-3, the Latvian forward/center won an NBA Championship with the Celtics last summer, defeating one of his former teams in five games in a series where Dallas did not truly challenge Boston's defensive front. Porzingis was a big part of what the Celtics were able to do on both sides of the ball, and though he played just two games in the series, his impact was certainly felt. His 20 points in Game 1 were crucial to the team's victory, and his return in Game 5 helped them to seal it.
When speaking on his time in Dallas, he was candid and honest about the issues that plagued him there, and his general feelings about his time with multiple different franchises.
“I enjoy playing [in Boston] like crazy," Porzingis started. "I had a lot of joy in Washington. Even though we weren’t winning, I really like enjoyed my time there. I always enjoy playing for the national team; it’s a different vibe. I had some good years in Spain too. Of course, my time in Dallas was a bit more like ‘grinding my teeth’ and trying to get that joy. In New York, I always enjoyed basketball – maybe I lost it a little bit in Dallas.”
Though he said in an ESPN interview with Tim McMahon this summer that he had "no ill will" towards Luka Doncic or other players on the Mavericks, it's clear he was uncomfortable with his role there, and given that he appreciated his time more with the floundering Washington Wizards than he did with a competitive Mavericks squad, it's clear that he was not a good fit with Doncic's unit.
It seems it worked out for both franchises, as their aforementioned battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy this past summer would indicate. While Porzingis is a talented player, he simply makes more sense on the Celtics, and his ability to both shoot and protect the paint benefits Boston more with their system than it does with the Mavericks. A happy marriage it was not, but things all worked out in the end.
