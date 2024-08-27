Former NBA Champion Posts Wild Take Regarding Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry
Both Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry have had Hall of Fame careers. They've both raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy -- doing so with plenty of battles against each other in the NBA Finals.
Irving is an elite offensive talent, which he proved by helping Luka Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. On the other hand, Curry's Golden State Warriors have struggled recently, and Klay Thompson even joined Irving's Mavericks squad.
While the debate about how close Curry and Irving are as players in terms of talent and accolades may not seem all that close, former NBA champion Nick Young recently made a unique analogy regarding the two players to make it a conversation.
“[Kyrie Irving] is the [Kobe Bryant] to [Steph Curry’s] [Michael Jordan]. People are scared to say he’s better," Young claimed.
Young was Curry's teammate, winning a championship for the Warriors in 2018. He's seen up close the greatness Curry holds but has called him out in recent years. He was also a teammate with Kobe Bryant on the Lakers from 2013 to 2017 and seems to be in the small minority that thinks he's better than Jordan.
This is no knock on Irving -- an NBA champion in his own regard and one of the most skilled offensive players of both his generation and of all time. Curry quite literally transformed the game of basketball, though, winning four NBA championships along the way.
Sure, the debate in terms of skill and overall offensive ability has more grounds than accolades, but what Curry has brought to both the sport and the league can't be ignored.
Curry remains one of the best players in the NBA fresh off an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, and that'll be the case as it pertains to his superstardom next season. Irving remains an incredible talent, but he's not regarded as highly as he has been in years past.
It's a silly idea to compare the two anyway. Curry's greatness is still here despite the dynasty ending and Irving is competing alongside Doncic and Thompson for championships as the Mavericks are looking to raise a second banner. Enjoying both aspects is the best possible route for basketball fans.
