JUNE 30 'KD RIPPLE EFFECT'? We are confused enough as to some of the claims being made by the Mavs ("We never even got to offer to Jalen Brunson!'') and the Knicks ("We just now met him!'') regarding a done deal.

Just as ponderous: What in the world a Mavs source means when he tells the Dallas News, in suggesting (in the News' words) to "not get too worked up about the Mavs' relative quiet.''

Via Callie Caplan, a source tells her, "Right now we're waiting to see the ripple effect from the KD request."

Huh? We're not questioning Caplan's reporting; we just don't understand the quote. "We're waiting. ...''

Meaning ...

The Mavs are seriously involved in a Kevin Durant pursuit? Doubtful, but cool - as our decades of covering the Mark Cuban regime teaches us he "likes to run out every grounder.''

Or, meaning ...

The Mavs are refusing to be proactive with moves they want to make because they want to wait to see what other teams and players do?

Just a thought: Isn't "failing to be proactive'' central to the reason Jalen Brunson is no longer a Mav?

JUNE 30 BRUNSON TO KNICKS OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL *WINK WINK*

After knowing for the better part of a week that Jalen Brunson was planning to sign with the New York Knicks, a report from Adrian Wojnarowski has put the "official" stamp on it.

Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season.

In all reality, this was quite possibly the worst cover-up job in NBA tampering history. On Wednesday, a report surfaces saying that Brunson would hold meetings with the Knicks, Mavs and Heat. Miami media adamantly denied that claim, saying the Heat never even had a meeting scheduled. Another report from Marc Stein tells us that Brunson's camp cancelled the Mavs' meeting, not giving them a chance to make an official offer.

Brunson played his heart out for the Mavs in four years, and he deserves every penny he's getting from the Knicks for his hard work. However, the way he departed Dallas is sure to leave a bad taste in many fans and front office figures' mouths.

JUNE 30 MCGEE TO MAVS - TO START?! Phoenix Suns big man JaVale McGee is signing with the Mavs, and on paper, that might be a solid move as he figures to serve as the backup center to newly acquired Christian Wood. ...

Except that McGee seems to think he'll be the starter.

McGee is apparently indicating, as he prepares to make his second career run through Dallas, that in his conversation with Mavs coach Jason Kidd (with whom he worked with the Lakers) the idea of McGee being the starter is now "expected.''

That's ... interesting.

The 7-0 McGee, 34, is a free spirited sort who can certainly be helpful as a rotational big. And he's got himself championship experience. But ... well, maybe the Mavs are setting up great in-house competition at the center spot, how about that?

JUNE 30 SEXTON & MCGEE ON THE RADAR?

With NBA free agency just hours away, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to change Jalen Brunson’s mind about leaving to join the New York Knicks. Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison, Jason Kidd and potentially some Mavs players will meet with Brunson in NYC as soon as free agency opens. If he decides to leave, the Mavs must pivot to other options quickly.

According to a couple of reports, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton and Phoenix Suns big man JaVale McGee are two names the Mavs could have interest in.

Sam Amico of HoopsWire reports that the Mavs could be in the mix for Sexton if Brunson does indeed leave for New York. Sexton only played 11 games for the Cavs in the 2021-22 season due to a torn meniscus. In 218 career games, Sexton is averaging 20 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 38 percent from deep. Aside from the injury concerns, Sexton figures to be an excellent replacement for Brunson on paper.

Although Sexton initially wanted something in the $20 million per year range for this next contract, some believe his market could be in the $10-12 million per year range at this point. If that’s the case, could a Sexton sign-and-trade for Dwight Powell work? Cleveland needs another backup big, and Powell is on an expiring $11 million contract, so it could be a perfect storm situation.

Meanwhile, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reports that McGee has the attention of Dallas, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. McGee has already had one stint with Dallas in the 2015-16 season, although his role wasn’t as expanded as it has been the last few years he’s spent with the Suns, Cavs, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. McGee would bring some nice shot-blocking depth to the Mavs’ bench.

JUNE 28 IS DRAGIC FINALLY JOINING THE MAVS?

As Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic play for the Slovenian national team this summer in the World Cup qualifiers, speculation about them joining forces on the Dallas Mavericks will only grow stronger, especially since the Mavs have three open roster spots due to the Christian Wood trade.

When asked by Slovenian media about the possibility of Dragic signing with the Mavs this summer, Doncic and Dragic looked at each other and smiled before answering the question in a way that wouldn’t get them fined for tampering.

“I would like to answer that, but I think it’s a $100,000 penalty if I did. You should ask the GM about that,” said Doncic, still grinning from ear-to-ear.

Added Dragic: "We can’t talk about it till july 1st."

Dragic to Dallas has been a move the Mavs have tried to make numerous times over the last three years. In 2019, the Miami Heat nearly gave Dragic to the Mavs on a silver platter in a trade, but conflicting interests in the former Dallas front office led to the trade falling through. The Mavs also had interest in signing Dragic last summer when there were rumors of him getting a buyout. However, by the time he was actually bought out, the Mavs had a full roster and had already traded for Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Mavs signing Dragic now would make more sense than it ever has, especially given that Jalen Brunson could be on his way to the New York Knicks.

JUNE 25 DONCIC SHINES IN SLOVENIA’S WIN

The Dallas Mavericks won’t play basketball again until the NBA preseason begins in September, but that doesn’t mean Mavs fans can’t enjoy watching Luka Doncic shine for his national team this summer. Slovenia took on Italy in a friendly match on Saturday and won the game, 91-90.

Doncic finished the match with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes of action. To make things even better, Doncic appeared to be in tip-top shape. After coming into last season out of shape by NBA star standards, Doncic knew he had to do better this offseason, and it looks like he’s doing just that. If he can maintain his current form heading into opening night in October, not only will Doncic be the MVP favorite, but the Mavs will be a true title contender as well.

JUNE 24 CHALLENGING LEBRON Bennedict Mathurin is bold. Or stupid.

The new Indiana Pacers guard, drafted in the No. 6 spot, said he’s looking forward to his first game vs. LeBron James. Why? So the world can see which of them is the better player.

“A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin said, via The Washington Post. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

There is suddenly a decent chance that when James - who has four MVPs, four NBA Finals MVPs, and is No. 2 all-time in points scored - plays against the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin is going to find out his answer.

JUNE 23: MAVS MAKE KYRIE'S LIST

With the Brooklyn Nets potentially on the verge of falling apart, Kyrie Irving is already starting to think about his next destination. Irving and the Nets have yet to come to an agreement on a potential contract extension, which means the All-Star guard could leave in free agency or opt into the last year of his contract and be traded before then.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has compiled a list of teams he'd be interested in joining.

"ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Given that the Mavs might have more trouble re-signing Jalen Brunson than what was initially believed, could a swap of the two point guards make some sense for both sides? Irving comes with risks, there's no doubts about that, but potentially losing Brunson for nothing is something the Mavs can't let happen. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for updates.

JUNE 22: FORMER MAVS PLAYOFF HERO ROBBED

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that former Dallas Mavericks fan favorite and current NBA analyst at ESPN Vince Carter lost nearly $100K when his Atlanta home was robbed over the weekend. Carter's wife and two children were reportedly in the home when the robbery was happening, but thankfully all of them were unharmed.

Out of the near $100K stolen from Carter's home, two guns and $16K of the rest was found and recovered later on. Although police have not identified a suspect yet, fingerprints were found at the scene and will likely play a big part in the investigation.

Carter spent three seasons in Dallas as an excellent veteran role player. In 223 games, he averaged 12 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range. Carter's define moment as a Maverick came in the 2014 playoffs when Dallas took on the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs as the eighth seed. With less than two seconds remaining in Game 3 of a tied series, Carter hit a buzzer-beating three from the corner to give the Mavs a shocking 2-1 series lead. Dallas eventually lost the series in seven games, but Carter's moment will live on forever in AAC lore.

JUNE 12: DIRK, MAVS CLIMB MOUNTAIN TOP

Time flies, doesn’t it? Today marks the 11-year anniversary of the Dallas Mavericks winning their first ever NBA championship against the Miami Heat in six games.

Dirk Nowitzki was the only All-Star on the Mavs, while the Heat assembled a superstar trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Dallas had superior chemistry, though, and upset Miami’s Big 3 with excellent defense and clutch shot-making.

The series was highlighted by three key moments:

1) After trailing 88-73 in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and already training the series 1-0, the Mavs made an epic comeback to win 95-93 off a game-winning Nowitzki layup

2) Despite battling a 102-degree fever in Game 4, Nowitzki battled through and led the Mavs to a grind-out 86-83 win to tie the series at 2-2.

3) As Nowitzki made a layup to put the Mavs up 11 with 30 seconds remaining in the series-clinching Game 6, realization started to set in on what the Mavs were about to accomplish.

Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler held their arms behind their heads in disbelief. Nowitzki and Jason Terry shared an emotional hug. You could feel the overwhelming relief as the Mavs finally got over the hump and avenged losing to Miami in the 2006 Finals.

JUNE 11: ALL EVEN

The Golden State Warriors have evened the NBA Finals with a spectacular Friday effort from Stephen Curry, who carried Golden State with 43 points to win Game 4 in Boston, 107-97.

"A lot of pride in our group. A lot of talk over the last 48 hours about how we can get back into this series," Curry said.

Curry's status was in question after his left foot was rolled up on by Celtics forward Al Horford in the fourth quarter of Game 3. But while his status was in question, his status is not.

Curry even had 10 rebounds and four assists to go along with a game-high points output.

"I personally just thank God that I avoided significant injury so that I could play, first and foremost," Curry said. "And then for us to come out and do what we did and go home, that five-and-a-half hour flight got a little better after tonight."

JUNE 7 MAVS BRINGING IN JADEN HARDY FOR WORKOUT?

With the NBA Draft just a little over two weeks away, the Dallas Mavericks have started the process of bringing in prospects for workouts. According to a report from The Athletic, G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy is expected to be one of the players the Mavs bring in for a workout.

Mike Rasay/NBAE via Getty Images

Hardy appeared in 12 games for the Ignite last season, averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per game. After being ranked second on the ESPN 100 high school prospects list in 2021, the 6-4 shooting guard's struggles with efficiency in the G League have dropped him from being a potential lottery pick to being a late first-round pick. Hardy shot just 35.1 percent from the field for the Ignite, including 26.9 percent from deep.

Depending on what materializes on the trade market, the Mavs might be more inclined to select a young big man on draft night, but if Hardy impresses Dallas in his workout, you never know what can happen. Sometimes it's about taking the best talent available over taking someone just for a positional need.

JUNE 4 NETS STEALING LUKA’S COACH?

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov this summer to be an assistant on head coach Steve Nash’s bench.

Getty Images

When the Mavs hired Jason Kidd to be their new head coach last summer, Kidd added Kokoskov to his stellar coaching staff soon after. Kokoskov coached superstar Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team in 2017, so it was a natural fit.

Although Kokoskov will be missed in Dallas, there will be no shortage of qualified candidates available for Kidd to choose a replacement from. Recently dismissed Lakers and Hornets head coaches Frank Vogel and James Borrego are two names that immediately come to mind.

JUNE 3 NIKE OWNER TO OWN BLAZERS?

Nike founder Phil Knight, along with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky, are in talks to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers for more than $2 billion for the franchise, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Blazers were owned by Microsoft founder Paul Allen until his death in 2018; the franchise is presently owned by his family trust. The Oregon-based Knight, 84, has an estimated personal worth of $60 billion and would reportedly plan to keep the Blazers in Portland.

JUNE 2 LEBRON MAKES HISTORY… AGAIN

LeBron James has no shortage of NBA accolades — both on and off the court. From winning championships and MVPs, to climbing the league’s all-time scoring ladder, to helping kids with their education, James has pretty much seen and done it all.

On Thursday, James made history yet again… this time with his wealth. According to Forbes, James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire.

“LeBron James – 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist – has hit yet another milestone, this time doing something no other NBA player has ever done,” writes Chase Perterson-Withorn.

“After another monster year of earnings – totaling $121.2 million last year – Forbes estimates that James has officially become a billionaire, while still playing hoops.”

The Los Angeles star has a lot to think about when it comes to his on-court future, as the Lakers have fallen far from their 2020 championship form. But no matter where James ends his career, he’s going to continue piling up money in historic fashion.